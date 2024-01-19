Greyhound riders endure hazardous winter conditions at outdoor Knoxville stop

Passengers at Knoxville's outdoor Greyhound stop faced delays and dangerous conditions as temperatures plummeted into the single digits.

The Kirkwood Avenue stop has become increasingly hazardous this week after a winter storm moved into the region, bringing snow and wind chills below zero at times.

Advocates say Greyhound's passengers have been left behind as the city is crippled by snow.

"One of the saddest things to have to be a witness to during this weather event that is taking lives is the lack of care and concern on the part of both Greyhound and our so called sanctuary city of Knoxville," saidcommunity advocate Vivian Underwood Shipe.

"Despite its continuing denial of any responsibility due to Greyhound being a private business, Knoxville has a moral responsibility to ensure those who step off the bus are cared for. Turning a blind eye yet again is not the answer," Shipe said.

Greyhound spokesman Mike Ogulnick told Knox News on Jan. 18 some trips had been canceled because of the hazardous road conditions. He said customers were notified of the delays an cancellations.

Knoxville is only a point of arrival and departure with most buses connecting in Nashville or Atlanta. Greyhound stopped transfers in Knoxville last year.

There's no 'typical' Greyhound rider

A woman traveling from Kentucky told Knox News she was on the bus to escape an abusive relationship. She chose Knoxville as her destination, but upon arriving after dark, she had no idea she would be dropped off in the elements with no bathroom or shelter.

"It was the only method of transportation I could afford to get away for my safety. I have no place to plug up my phone and I need a ride," she said. (Knox News is withholding her name for her protection). "I don't know this area or the city and it always leaves me uncomfortable when they drop people off in remote locations like this. Just like my previous stop, you have to walk miles before you can get to something. I don't even know where to use the bathroom. That's the least they could provide."

She walked a mile to the temporary warming shelter at Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church hoping for a place to keep warm and out of the rain.

Another rider who was sitting under the covered shelter told Knox News he was waiting on a bus to his hometown of Atlanta that was delayed.

"I have been sitting here for over three hours. I have no choice. You have to do what you have to do, I guess," said John Symby.

Truck driver Steve Tackett said he was forced to take Greyhound to Knoxville after his truck broke down in Ohio and airlines canceled flights. Hoping to wait out the storm and catch a flight from Knoxville back to Iowa, he said the experience of taking a Greyhound bus was not the comfortable service he was accustomed when he used the company for travel years ago.

"I bought my ticket and buses were canceled and I was left outside waiting in Ohio until I could get a ride. They won't give me a refund but they will give me a voucher for another ticket, but what good is that if you are left outside to freeze to death?" Tackett said.

Greyhound's changing Knoxville locations

Greyhound has been operating at the Knoxville Area Transit's Burlington Superstop on Kirkwood since November 2022, prompting concerns among neighbors about the lack of shelter or bathrooms.

This past December, both Greyhound and city officials told Knox News negotiations on a lease for a permanent facility with ticketing and customer service center were underway and that they were hopeful for a move in 2024.

Angela Dennis is the Knox News race, justice and equity reporter. Email angela.dennis@knoxnews.com. X formerly called Twitter @AngeladWrites. Instagram @angeladenniswrites. Facebook at Angela Dennis Journalist.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Greyhound riders endure hazardous conditions at outdoor Knoxville stop