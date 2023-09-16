Greyson Issitt, subject of 2021 Topeka West protest, held on 9 sexual assault charges

A Topeka man who was the subject of a September 2021 Topeka West High School protest has been jailed on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with 11 crimes allegedly committed that year, including nine sexual assaults victimizing five females.

Greyson Dean Issitt, 19, was booked at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail, where he was being held Saturday on a $1 million bond, jail records said. The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Issitt on the outstanding warrant after he was released that morning from the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex.

The charges were filed Sept. 28, 2022, court records show. Shawnee County District Court Judge Darian P. Dernovish that day granted District Attorney Mike Kagay's request that Dernovish allow Issitt to be tried as an adult because of the serious nature of the crimes involved.

Topeka West High School students march during a September 2021 protest over what they perceived to be a lack of response to Greyson Issitt's alleged sexual assault of a female student. Issitt is being held in the Shawnee County Jail on 11 criminal charges linked to crimes allegedly committed in 2021, including nine sexual assaults.

What drew public attention to Greyson Issit?

More than 100 Topeka West students, chanting and carrying signs, took to the streets Sept. 17, 2021, to protest what they perceived to be a lack of response by Topeka USD 501 to Issitt's alleged sexual assault of a female Topeka West student in July 2021. Students marched from the school to the city's Wanamaker corridor to protest.

The defendant was a student at Topeka West for less than one month, from August 2021 to September 2021, said Aarion L. Gray, director of instructional services for Topeka USD 501.

"He was not a student at the time of his alleged incident," Gray said. "He was enrolled in (Topeka Public Schools) for less than 30 days."

Issitt, who was then 17, was arrested on the day of the protest and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with an alleged probation violation stemming from an earlier conviction for an unspecified crime, police said. He was later released from that facility.

What is Greyson Issitt charged with?

The Shawnee County District Court criminal complaint in the case against Issitt said he is charged with the following:

• One count each of aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated sexual battery, allegedly committed on or about April 14, 2021.

• One count each of battery and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, allegedly committed victimizing a second person between May 1 and Sept. 17, 2021.

• One count each of indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, allegedly committed victimizing a third person between July 1 and 31, 2021.

• One count each of battery, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, allegedly committed victimizing a fourth person between Jan. 1 and May 31, 2021.

• One count each of sexual battery and attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, allegedly committed victimizing a fifth person between Aug. 12 and Sept. 22, 2021.

A scheduling conference in the case has been set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, court records said.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka West protest subject Greyson Issitt held on sex assault charges