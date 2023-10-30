Greysteel: Victims of bar attack remembered on 30th anniversary

A 30th anniversary Mass will be held later to remember the victims of a loyalist gun attack on a bar in Greysteel.

Seven people were shot dead when Ulster Defence Association (UDA) gunmen attacked the bar in the County Londonderry village in 1993.

Another man died later from his injuries and many more people were injured.

Before opening fire, one of the gunmen shouted "trick or treat".

The eight people who died were John Burns, Moira Duddy, Joe McDermott, Victor Montgomery, James Moore, John Moyne, Stephen Mullan, and Karen Thompson.

A remembrance service is to be held in the Star of the Sea church in the village.

Catholic Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, said the community would come together to remember but also to look ahead.

"We are standing together in the face of all that has happened," he said.

"We can't understand or explain or take away the pain, but together we can face the future.

"The commemorations will be tinged with sadness and tears but etched with hope."

Relatives of those killed 30 years ago still lived every day with the "reality of their heartache and pain," Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe Andrew Forster said.

He said it had been an especially appalling week of violence in Northern Ireland in 1993.

The attack on Greysteel came exactly a week after the IRA bombed Frizzell's fish shop on the Shankill Road in Belfast.

The loyalist paramilitaries behind the Rising Sun murders said they were in retaliation for the Shankill attack - in which nine people and one of the bombers were killed and more than 50 injured.

In the days between the two attacks six other men were murdered.

Victims' families of the Shankill bombing are also expected to attend the Greysteel service.

Killings between the Shankill bombing and the Greysteel attack:

25 October - Martin Moran, 22, killed by loyalists while working in Belfast. Sean Fox, 72, killed by the UVF at his home in Glengormley, near Belfast

26 October - James Cameron, 54, and Mark Rodgers, 28. Both killed by the UFF at their workplace in Andersonstown, Belfast

28 October - Brothers Gerard Cairns, 22, and Rory Cairns, 18, killed by the UVF at their home in Lurgan

Source: CAIN