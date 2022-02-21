Greystone Capital: “RCI Hospitality (RICK) is One of the Cheapest Stocks in the Entire Restaurant Universe”

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Greystone Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, returns for separate accounts managed by Greystone Capital ranged from +3.6% to -14.5%. The median account return was -10.8%, net of fees. The median account return for the full year 2021 was +39.4%, net of fees. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Greystone Capital Management, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) and discussed its stance on the firm. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. is a Houston, Texas-based nightclub company with a $762.9 million market capitalization. RICK delivered a 3.12% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 44.42%. The stock closed at $80.31 per share on February 09, 2022.

Here is what Greystone Capital Management has to say about RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"There are certain investments that I’ve lost sleep over and others that require less tossing and turning. RCI Hospitality is in the latter camp. The company’s Q4 2021 and FY21 earnings release reflected record results and the business continues to execute tremendously well, posting record revenues, EBITDA and free cash flow for the year. Bombshells early progress has been exceptional and is on track to $100mm in revenues over the next few years followed by operating margins in the 18-22% range. During the year end call, management outlined the current free cash flow profile whereby the company is doing $1 million per WEEK after debt service, all of which is before their recent 11-club acquisition (which should meaningfully add to EBITDA and free cash flow) and future club M&A. Management took an incredibly bullish stance during the Q4 conference call about their ability to continue to grow organically, reinvest cash flows and execute further M&A, while pointing to a FY22 run rate of $100mm in EBITDA. RICK’s current market cap is below $600mm.

There remains a significant reinvestment runway for RICK to deploy free cash flow at anywhere between 25-35% returns with the goal of using cheap equity to do so. One risk is that the company fails to garner an attractive multiple of EBITDA or free cash flow given the nature of the industry and strongly held (yet lacking nuance) views on the management team. In that case, I’m confident RICK will do two things, one, continue to increase per share business value and cash flow per share, and two, aggressively repurchase shares at high free cash flow yields. In other words, I believe time will be our friend. Not only is RICK the best-executing and cheapest stock in our portfolio but is now one of the cheapest stocks in the entire restaurant universe. I continue to see a path to greater than 100% upside over the next few years."

Easiest Liquors to Make at Home with Fruit, Yeast and Sugar
Easiest Liquors to Make at Home with Fruit, Yeast and Sugar

oneinchpunch/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. RICK was in 15 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 13 funds in the previous quarter. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) delivered a 7.17% return in the past 3 months.

In November 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on RICK in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • This 6.9%-Yielding Dividend Has Explosive Growth Potential

    The company recently took the first step toward its ultimate goal of paying an even bigger dividend.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • New Peloton CEO describes what went wrong at the company: 'They spent money on things that they shouldn't have'

    New Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy also told NYT's DealBook that the pandemic darling "got caught up in the vision thing at the expense of getting real."

  • This Oil Stock Could Pay a Gusher of Dividends This Year

    The oil company's dividend framework has it on track to pay a massive amount of dividends in the coming quarters.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    With the proliferation of online brokerages offering no-commission trades and fractional shares, fewer companies are splitting their stocks, leading to per-share prices that may make some investors feel those stocks are out of reach. Fortunately, some great companies are still out there with share prices below $20. Investors should avoid hunting for investment ideas based on share price alone, as some shares trade for less because they're a bad investment.

  • Aiming for a 100-Bagger? This Stock Has the Potential

    The market says Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is worth about $2.9 billion right now. To make a 100-bagger with this one, its market capitalization would have to reach $290 billion one day. Can this air-taxi pioneer pull it off?

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

    The founder of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed in 2021 has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice.

  • Even Though It's Down 80%, I'm Not Selling Lemonade

    Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) stock has gone and done what I thought was impossible -- sliding below $30 per share and losing 80% of its value over the past year. Many investors are scrambling from this growth stock that hasn't been doing much growing but a lot of tanking. Here's why I still have confidence in Lemonade stock.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks according to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. You can skip our detailed analysis of Halvorsen’s hedge fund, Viking Global, and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. Ole Andreas Halvorsen is a former Tiger Cub, who […]

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    With its stock down 13% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF). But if you pay...

  • Got $10,000? These 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Pay More Than 9%

    Both Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) pay their shareholders an incredibly large yield of over 9% per year. If you were look at Omega Healthcare's payout ratio, which sits at over 100%, you might immediately discard this dividend stock as too risky. REITs assess the health of their dividend payments using funds from operations (FFO).

  • 10 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best pharmaceutical stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy in 2022. In a post-COVID world, pharmaceutical and biotech companies will be expected to make larger strides […]

  • Family Dollar Recalls Contaminated Products After FDA Investigation

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public warning on Friday regarding potential contamination of several products sold at Family Dollar stores, a grocery chain acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015. The alert came after FDA inspectors found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, at the company’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Ark., according to a release. The affected products are sold at Family Dollar stores in six states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, from Jan. 1, 2021 through the present.