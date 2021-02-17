Grid manager: Outages spared Texas bigger disaster

The CEO of the nonprofit group that manages the flow of electric power in Texas says rolling outages were meant to spare the state from a longer-lasting catastrophic blackout. (Feb. 17)

Video Transcript

BILL MAGNESS: And the reason that we are in this situation is that we risked that catastrophic blackout at 1:00 in the morning on Monday, and we had to reduce the demand to get the supply and demand back in balance, and we've been working to get that balance back so we can operate the system reliably and safely going forward.

And unfortunately, that has caused us to maintain a lot of these outages much longer than anyone would want. I don't think there is a capacity shortage. It was a problem with that capacity being knocked out by an extraordinary event, and also, the impact of that same extraordinary event had on gas supplies.

