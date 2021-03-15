Griddy Forced Into Bankruptcy by Crisis From Texas Storm

Griddy Forced Into Bankruptcy by Crisis From Texas Storm

Josh Saul
(Bloomberg) -- Texas power retailer Griddy Energy LLC filed for bankruptcy Monday, becoming the latest casualty of the powerful cold blast and sweeping blackouts that pushed electricity prices to historic levels.

The company, which came under fire after its customers received exorbitant power bills after the outages, blamed its downfall on Texas’s grid operator, saying in a statement that power prices were kept at peak levels for far longer than needed. Griddy listed assets of up to $10 million and liabilities of up to $50 million.

“The actions of Ercot destroyed our business,” Griddy Chief Executive Officer Michael Fallquist said in the statement, referring to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. “Ercot made a bad situation worse for our customers by continuing to set prices at $9,000 per megawatt hour.”

The collapse of Griddy, which sold power to customers at real-time wholesale prices, underscores the crushing financial pressure the outages have put on power companies in Texas. The market faces a more-than $3 billion shortfall as more than a dozen companies can’t pay their bills. Griddy is at least the third to file for bankruptcy. It owes Ercot more than $29 million, making the Texas grid operator its largest unsecured creditor.

Also See: Texas Senate Introduces Bill to Correct Blackout Overcharges

Griddy was barred from participating in the state’s power market in late February and Texas’ Attorney General sued the company in early March, saying it misled customers and hit them with massive energy costs during the winter storm.

“We firmly believe in our model but, in order for it to be successful, the grid has to function properly, and prices have to be set by market forces,” Griddy co-founder Gregory Craig said in the release. “The actions of ERCOT caused our customers to unnecessarily suffer and caused irreparable harm to our business.”

Macquarie Energy-backed Griddy has said it would challenge the prices set by the grid operator during the crisis, in an apparent bid to recoup losses for itself and its customers. The company declined to testify at hearings held the last week of February on Texas’s unprecedented energy crisis.

Texas is unusual in the U.S. in that homeowners and businesses can choose from a number of power providers.

Griddy charges wholesale prices instead of fixed ones. Knowing that rate structure would mean massive bills for its customers as power prices climbed, the company made the unusual move of pleading with them to switch to another provider in mid-February. Some customers who didn’t switch in time were stuck with bills for thousands of dollars.

The case is Griddy Energy LLC, 21-30923, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston)

(Adds debt to Ercot in fourth paragraph.)

