Grief counselors made available at Braintree High School after 2 teens were shot dead on Sunday

School officials are making grief counselors available for students on school break after two teenagers, one of them a 16-year-old Braintree High School student, were shot and killed in Braintree over the weekend.

Jahzier Porter, 16, of Braintree, and Jayden Santos-Andrade, 19, of Dorchester, were fatally shot in a car on Alfred Road in Braintree early Sunday morning, the district attorney said. Investigators are looking for the gunman or gunmen who killed the teenagers.

“We have detectives in the field from Braintree and State Police trying to gather evidence of what happened and who may have been involved,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Sunday.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police received several 911 calls from area residents reporting shots fired on Alfred Road. When officers arrived, they found the two teens in a car with gunshot wounds, the district attorney said. A third person in the car was not injured.

Porter and Santos-Andrade were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where they later died, the district attorney said.

Meanwhile, counselors at Braintree High School, where Porter was a student, are available for any students who may need support at this time, Braintree Schools Superintendent James Lee said in a statement on Monday.

“Yesterday, the Braintree Police Department informed the Braintree High School and Braintree Public Schools’ administrations of the sudden and tragic death of a BPS student,” Lee said. “While the details of the incident remain the subject of an active police investigation, our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family, friends, and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

“The BHS Counseling Department is also prepared to assist any student who is in need of support at this time. Although school is not currently in session, any student or family in need of assistance should contact the Braintree Public Schools to be put in touch with a counselor for support,” Lee said.

Braintree Police are asking anyone with information or video that they believe to be relevant to this investigation, to call the Norfolk State Police Detectives Unit at 781-830-4990 or the Braintree Police Detective Division at 781-794-8620.

