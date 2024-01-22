Grief support group seven-week sessions begins Jan. 31

Ohio Hospice Lifecare will hold a seven-week grief group to support adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

The series, “Faces of Grief,” will meet 5:30-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 31-March 20, at the Marilyn B. and Mark E. Gustafson Center for Supportive Care at Ohio’s Hospice, 1900 Akron Road., Wooster.

David Hargrave, LSW, CCTP, CGCS, bereavement counseling professional with Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, will lead the group. Topics covered include:

Myths about grief

Common and normal grief reactions

Different grieving styles

The four tasks of mourning

Acknowledging the secondary losses

Factors that Influence the grief Jjourney

Taking care of yourself during the journey of grief

Hargrave will lead participants in identifying and processing the various ways grief presents itself. The Faces of Grief group provides a safe venue for sharing experiences, discussing key challenges, and learning about positive coping strategies along the grief journey.

The sessions are designed to help adult grievers understand the many aspects of grief, process the pain, and adjust to a world without their loved one. It is not necessary to share openly in a group setting to receive support. The weekly curriculum and insights from others can generate hope and clarification for one’s own grief experience.

Pathways of Hope provides a variety of services to the communities served by Ohio’s Hospice. Through generous support from the community, Ohio’s Hospice is able to offer this and other grief support programs free of charge to anyone in the community, regardless of whether they have received services.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register email PathwaysOfHope@LifeCareHospice.org or call 330-264-4899. Include name, name of event, date of event and phone number.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Grief support sessions begins Jan. 31 in Wooster