Grieg Seafood ASA (OB:GSF) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we are going to look at Grieg Seafood ASA (OB:GSF) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Grieg Seafood:

0.19 = øre814m ÷ (øre7.6b – øre1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Grieg Seafood has an ROCE of 19%.

Is Grieg Seafood’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Grieg Seafood’s ROCE appears to be around the 20% average of the Food industry. Separate from Grieg Seafood’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Our data shows that Grieg Seafood currently has an ROCE of 19%, compared to its ROCE of 2.8% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Grieg Seafood’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Grieg Seafood has total liabilities of øre1.5b and total assets of øre7.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 20% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Grieg Seafood’s ROCE

Overall, Grieg Seafood has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. You might be able to find a better buy than Grieg Seafood. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).