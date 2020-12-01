Grieg Seafood ASA: As a part of the share purchase programme for employees, the following primary insiders have purchased Grieg Seafood ASA’s shares

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 1 December regarding shares for employees 2020.

Employees in Grieg Seafood have been offered to buy GSF ASA shares at a 20 % discount, for alternatively NOK 8 000, NOK 12 000 or NOK 20 000 (after discount). The gross purchase price was the volume-weighted average share price of NOK 77,16 per share as traded on Oslo Børs in the period between 17 November to 30 November 2020.

As a part of the share purchase program for employees in 2020, the following primary insiders have purchased Grieg Seafood ASA shares:

Andreas Kvame, CEO, purchased 324 shares.

After the transaction he holds 39 489 shares.

M. N. Kathleen Offman Mathisen, CHRO, purchased 324 shares.

After the transaction she holds 12 060 shares.

Knut Utheim, COO, purchased 324 shares.

After the transaction he holds 23 831 shares.

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO, purchased 324 shares.

After the transaction he holds 24 532 shares.

Roy-Tore Rikardsen, COO Farming North America, purchased 324 shares.

After the transaction he holds 19 889 shares

Alexander Knudsen, COO Farming Europa, purchased 324 shares.

After the transaction he holds 22 489 shares.

Erik Holvik, CCD, purchased 324 shares.

After the transaction he holds 324 shares

Kristina Furnes, GCM, purchased 324 shares.

After the transaction she holds 324 shares

Trude Elisabeth Østvedt, CAO, purchased 324 shares.

After the transaction she holds 489 shares.

Renete Kaarvik, GFO, purchased 324 shares.

After the transaction she holds 489 shares.





For further information, please contact:

CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv (cell phone +47 908 45 252)





About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada, and Shetland in the UK. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 900 people are employed by the company globally.

Story continues

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim for global growth, cost leadership in each region and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



