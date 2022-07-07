‘We grieve, as Tacoma grieves’: City leaders respond to shooting of 14-year-old girl

One day after a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car full of young people in Tacoma, leaders for the city said their community was grieving.

Mayor Victoria Woodards said the shooting — which came amid an ongoing wave of gun violence in Tacoma and the United States — had left her “furious.” The city’s chief of police, Avery Moore, said his department would not rest as it pursues safety and security for Tacoma.

“The murder of a child rips at the very foundation of our community,” Moore said in a written statement. “We grieve as Tacoma grieves, for the family, and at the same time, must come together to find a path forward.”

Police have not made any arrests related to the young girl’s killing. Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow did not have any updates Thursday afternoon beyond what police initially reported. She said detectives suspect the shooting was targeted, but that it was unclear who the target was.

It occurred around 11:35 a.m. in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood, near the intersection of South 19th Street and MLK Jr. Way. Police said a car full of young people was parked in that area when a shooter or shooters opened fire on the vehicle, striking the 14-year-old girl.

The killing was the 27th homicide in Tacoma so far this year. At this time last year, the city had 11 homicides. There were 33 killings in 2021.

Tacoma Police Department crime-scene technicians and detectives investigate inside Ezell’s Chicken near where a shooting took place on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in the South 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Tacoma, Wash.

Officials have not identified the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Q13 Fox reported that the girl’s mother identified her as Iyana Ussery. Efforts to reach the victim’s family Thursday were unsuccessful.

A vigil was planned for 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection where the shooting happened. Mayor Woodards invited residents to attend to grieve in solidarity with the family.

In her statement, Woodards said she felt that words were inadequate, but that she wanted Tacoma residents and families to know that she shared their grief.

“While the Council and I share the heartbreak and frustration of the community, we will not be slowed by it,” Woodards said. “We are continuing to work to advance initiatives to reduce violent crime, and the Council and I will continue to support, and work with, Police Chief Avery Moore and the Tacoma Police Department to make that happen.”

Chief Moore said his department “would not waiver” in pursuing those responsible for the shooting, calling it a “heinous act.” Moore asked that anyone with information regarding the crime call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Tacoma police chief debuts citywide crime reduction plan focused on violent crime