He grieved for the USSR: artillery observer arrested in Donetsk Oblast who gave away the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Russians

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

ALONA MAZURENKO WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 18:36

Law enforcement officers have arrested a resident of Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, who provided the Russians with the geolocation of service personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and [information concerning] the movement of Ukrainian military equipment.

Source: National Police press service

Quote: "A 35-year-old man used an instant messenger to send detailed information about the impact of missile attacks in the cities of Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk to an acquaintance, a Russian resident.

The culprit reported on sites hit by shells and the number of casualties. He also transmitted the geolocation of service personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and [information concerning] the movement of Ukrainian military equipment."

Details: The artillery observer collected information from Telegram chats and hearsay, without checking whether troops were actually stationed at the specified locations. He thereby endangered the lives of civilians.

This man is an active participant in pro-Russian Telegram channels and condones Russian aggression and the occupation of Ukraine. According to him, the collapse of the USSR was a mistake and he takes a negative view of the Ukrainian authorities.

According to law enforcement officers, he is the fourth artillery observer to be arrested in Druzhkivka.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine takes out Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea

    Ukrainian forces have taken out a Russian ammunitions railway connecting Kherson to the Crimean Peninsula, further blocking logistical supply lines relied on by Russian troops.

  • Four ways to kill a ship: How US Marines are focused on controlling the seas

    The Marine Corps is refocusing on maritime missions, and it's already demonstrated four ways to sink a ship as part of this transition.

  • Ukraine to start pullout of peacekeepers from Kosovo - report

    BELGRADE/PRISTINA (Reuters) -Ukraine is to start the pullout of its peacekeepers from the NATO-led mission in Kosovo, the RBK-Ukraine news portal reported on Wednesday, citing sources from Ukraine's military command. Ukraine currently maintains a contingent of 40 peacekeepers in Kosovo as part of the 3,800-strong NATO-led KFOR mission, but in March President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a decree ordering all missions to return home to help in the war with Russia.

  • Ukraine says Russia creating strike force aimed at Zelenskiy's hometown

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Wednesday that Russia had started creating a military strike force aimed at President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih and warned that Moscow could be preparing new offensive operations in southern Ukraine. Russia holds swathes of Ukraine's south that it captured in the early phases of its Feb. 24 invasion, but Kyiv has said it will mount a counter-offensive.

  • This Tiny Modular Nuclear Reactor Just Got the Green Light From U.S. Regulators

    Eleven countries are already interested in setting up NuScale power plants.

  • Ukrainian Marines set up an ambush: they killed 15 Russian soldiers and took prisoners of war

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 13:26 On the Donetsk front, the Ukrainian Marines set up an ambush, as a result of which they destroyed the equipment and killed military personnel of the Russian forces, and also captured three people.

  • With Roe v. Wade overturned, Georgia allows pregnant women to claim embryos as dependents — and it may not be the last state to do so

    In Michigan, a bill aims to let parents claim a $200 income-tax credit for a fetus that reached 12 weeks gestation by the end of 2022.

  • New San Francisco DA revokes 30 drug case plea deals made by recalled predecessor

    San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins (D) announced on Wednesday that she has revoked 30 plea offers for drug cases made by her predecessor, who was recalled from office. Former District Attorney Chesa Boudin (D) was ousted in a recall election in June, a rebuke of the progressive policies that he pushed like ending cash…

  • The Armed Forces explain why Russians in Kherson Oblast are doomed: explosions inbound

    IRINA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST, 2022, 12:31 The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says that Russia, currently building up its forces in Kherson Oblast, will not succeed in offensive actions.

  • UN nuclear chief: Ukraine nuclear plant is `out of control'

    The U.N. nuclear chief warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the Zaporizhzhia plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, which Russian troops seized in early March, soon after their Feb. 24. Grossi cited many violations of the plant’s safety, adding that it is “in a place where active war is ongoing,” near Russian-controlled territory.

  • Olenivka killing: the building was mined so that fire would spread quickly Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 17:29 Ukrainian intelligence says that in order to kill the prisoners of war at Olenivka, Wagner Group mercenaries mined the premises where the Ukrainian fighters were, and that they were killed to cover up the atrocities involved in their "interrogations".

  • West could trigger nuclear war over Ukraine, Russia says at U.N.

    The conflict in Ukraine does not warrant Russia's use of nuclear weapons, but Moscow could decide to use its nuclear arsenal in response to "direct aggression" by NATO countries over the invasion, Russia said on Tuesday at the United Nations. At a nuclear nonproliferation conference, Russian diplomat Alexander Trofimov rejected "utterly unfounded, detached from reality and unacceptable speculations that Russia allegedly threatens to use nuclear weapons, particularly in Ukraine."

  • Russia's Avtovaz offers Izhevsk staff $3,000 to quit voluntarily

    Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz, which suspended some production due to sanctions and lack of components, is offering workers at its Izhevsk plant a one-off payment of about $3,000 to take voluntary redundancy, it said on Wednesday. Avtovaz resumed production of some of its popular Lada models at its main plant in Togliatti in June after partially halting output in the spring due to a shortage of electronic parts caused by sanctions. The company, whose long-time shareholder, French carmaker Renault, sold its stake to a Russian investor in May, was unable to relaunch production of the Lada Vesta model and sent 3,200 staff from its Izhevsk plant in central Russia on paid leave in March.

  • FBI returns electronic devices to former Trump attorney Giuliani -lawyer

    FBI agents recently returned the cell phones and other electronic devices they had seized from Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani, in a possible sign the investigation into whether he failed to register as a foreign agent of Ukraine could be winding down, his attorney said on Wednesday. Robert Costello, Giuliani's lawyer, told Reuters he has not been officially notified yet whether federal prosecutors in Manhattan are closing the investigation. "I have not been officially told that its over," Costello said.

  • Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers loses Republican primary for seat in state senate

    Bowers testified in public Jan. 6 committee hearing about Donald Trump's efforts to vacate the result of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona. His opponent, David Farnsworth, criticized him for refusing to help Trump or go along with a contentious 2021 ‘audit’ of the election.

  • Filipino American MMA fighter takes down NYC man accused of six separate unprovoked attacks

    A Filipino American mixed martial artist reportedly stopped an attacker after witnessing him hit another man in an unprovoked attack in New York City. Ro Malabanan, a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, was heading to work when saw a homeless man, later identified as 28-year-old Samuel Frazier, sucker-punch a construction worker in SoHo on July 27, according to reports. Witnesses informed Malabanan that Frazier had also attacked other men before the construction worker, prompting the mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter to chase after the man.

  • The US is the world’s biggest oil producer — so why do we still need to import crude and ask countries like Saudi Arabia for help?

    We’re supposed to be energy independent. What gives?

  • Germany's Scholz says Russia has no reason to hold up turbine return

    MUELHEIM AN DER RUHR, Germany (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said Russia had no reason to hold up the return of a gas turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that had been serviced in Canada but has since been stranded in Germany in an escalating energy standoff. Standing next to the turbine on a factory visit to Siemens Energy in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Scholz said it was fully operational and could be shipped back to Russia at any time - provided Moscow was willing to take it back. The fate of the 12 metre (13 yard) long turbine has been closely watched as European governments accused Russia of throttling gas supplies on spurious pretexts in revenge for Western sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine in February.

  • 11-year-old boy in China helps single dad run food stand for 17 hours a day

    To help his single father during summer break, an 11-year-old boy dedicates up to 17 hours a day helping run multiple food stands in eastern China. The boy, who resides in Zaozhuang city, Shandong province, has been spending his summer break helping his father run three food stands from early in the morning to late at night. While his father cooks, the boy sells various food items, including shredded pancakes, soy sauce pancakes and porridges, reported Henan Broadcasting System.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces prevent Russian troops from advancing on Marinka and Bilohirka General Staff report

    Ukrainian Armed Forces prevent Russian troops from advancing on Marinka and Bilohirka - General Staff report ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 19:10 The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled every assault that the Russian forces have mounted on the Bakhmut front and have prevented them from advancing on the Marinka and Bilohirka fronts.