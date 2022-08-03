He grieved for the USSR: artillery observer arrested in Donetsk Oblast who gave away the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Russians

ALONA MAZURENKO — WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 18:36

Law enforcement officers have arrested a resident of Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, who provided the Russians with the geolocation of service personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and [information concerning] the movement of Ukrainian military equipment.

Source: National Police press service

Quote: "A 35-year-old man used an instant messenger to send detailed information about the impact of missile attacks in the cities of Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk to an acquaintance, a Russian resident.

The culprit reported on sites hit by shells and the number of casualties. He also transmitted the geolocation of service personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and [information concerning] the movement of Ukrainian military equipment."

Details: The artillery observer collected information from Telegram chats and hearsay, without checking whether troops were actually stationed at the specified locations. He thereby endangered the lives of civilians.

This man is an active participant in pro-Russian Telegram channels and condones Russian aggression and the occupation of Ukraine. According to him, the collapse of the USSR was a mistake and he takes a negative view of the Ukrainian authorities.

According to law enforcement officers, he is the fourth artillery observer to be arrested in Druzhkivka.

