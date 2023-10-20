Black Mom Becomes A Better Detective in her Son's Death Than Cops

In the wee hours of July 8, 2020, 37-year-old Freddie Lee McKee was found dead in Columbia, Mo. Authorities say two 911 calls went out before his body was found. Earlier, around 2:45 a.m., a neighbor called reporting a shirtless man in her trash who told her he was looking for his phone, per the police report. Then, around 6 a.m, the police received another call but from Freddie Gardner, McKee’s father, reporting that his son was dead on his front porch.



Columbia Police Department Detective Steve Wilmoth, the main defendant in the suit, didn’t arrive to investigate until an hour passed, per police documents. The suit says within 15 minutes of being at the scene, he declared the case closed. McKee’s death was written off as just another drug addict overdose, documents show.

Wilmoth’s “Investigation”

The lawsuit alleges Wilmoth violated department policy with his lackadaisical approach to her son’s death because by his own racial biases. Per Doressia’s claims, Wilmoth refused to interview the neighbor who called 911 (and later recovered McKee’s phone and shoe) nor anyone else in the predominantly Black area because he said“all of them are on drugs and not worthy of telling the truth.”

In terms of evidence, the suit claims none was collected nor sought. The lawsuit accuses Wilmoth of not looking into any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death like the missing cards from McKee’s wallet or even recovering the recordings from Gardner’s home cameras. McKee further claimed Wilmoth used racist language and made her out to be the stereotypical “angry Black woman” when she tried to inquire about the investigation.



Cause of Death?

Wilmoth didn’t note examining McKee’s body nor investigating the injuries listed in his autopsy including abrasions to the head and various wounds and lacerations all over his body. Per the police report, it seemed he went with whatever the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office told him: that there was “no trauma or obvious cause of death.”

Also, McKee disputed the (second) toxicology report that claimed her son died of psychoactive drugs, noting her son never had a history of drug abuse.

The Aftermath

Ms. McKee has worked restlessly to put the pieces together on her own with open records requests and research. She won an appeal to the Citizens Police Review Board in 2021 forcing Chief Geoffrey Jones to reopen both the death investigation and internal department investigation, according to letters shared with The Root. However, he recently retired from the department and it’s unclear what will happen next.

After McKee filed another complaint in August, The University of Missouri Office of Ethics, Compliance and Audit Services launched a probe into Dr. Carl Stacy who published not one but two different postmortem medical reports on McKee.



Stay tuned for part 2 of this report.

