Grieving families paying £150m of inheritance tax every week

Bereaved families have already paid £1.2bn in death duties just eight weeks into the tax year, according to the latest figures from HM Revenue and Customs.

It marks a £100m rise in inheritance tax revenue compared to the same period last year – suggesting death duties will break records once again after hitting an all-time high of £7.1bn in 2022-23. Today’s figures show that so far this year the 40pc charge is costing families £150m with every week that passes.

The Telegraph is campaigning to scrap inheritance tax, which was originally intended as a levy for the super-rich but increasingly impacts middle-class families. More than 50 Conservative MPs are also calling on the Prime Minister to abolish the death duty.

Shona Lowe, of investment firm abrdn, said: “Inheritance tax is no longer the ‘wealth tax’ it once was. Thanks to years of soaring property prices across the country, alongside the ‘nil-rate’ band freeze, which has been in place since 2009 and will remain until at least 2028, more people are caught in the inheritance tax net, and the total amount paid is increasing year-on-year.”

The latest forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility show that inheritance tax will rake in £38bn over the next five years because of the freeze on tax thresholds.

The deep freeze, combined with wage inflation, is also pushing more and more workers into higher tax brackets.

Taxpayers paid £73.3bn in Paye As You Earn income tax and Class 1 National Insurance contributions in April to May – up £4.9 billion on the same period a year earlier, due to the effect of fiscal drag.

Michelle Denny-West of accountants Moore Kingston Smith said: “This tax rise by stealth is costing taxpayers billions and includes thousands who have been brought into the tax net because of inflation.”

In total the tax take for April to May boosted the government’s coffers by £128.6bn, with taxpayers forking out £6.7bn more in tax than they did this time last year.

