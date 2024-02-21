Grieving mother upset after son’s accused killer allegedly involved in shooting while out on bond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A grieving mother is furious to see her son’s suspected killer back on the streets, accused of shooting another victim.

Oswaldo Corado, 19, is now back in jail following a shooting at Mill Ridge Park on Friday, Feb. 16. He was free on bond while awaiting trial for two separate murder cases.

“I’m upset. I’m angry,” Mamie Turner explained.

TN lawmakers look to stop repeat offenders with bond reform

For three years, Mamie has waited for closure after her son Lee, 22, was shot and killed outside of a bus station on Nolensville Pike in December of 2020.

“I’m fighting. I’m fighting for Lee’s justice,” she stated.

Corado, 16 at the time Lee was killed, was one of two teens detectives charged with homicide at the time of the deadly shooting.

“I was just devastated and I’m still devastated,” Turner said.

Corado was later charged with another homicide that happened just one month before Lee was killed. Despite Turner’s cries to keep Corado locked up, the teen was released on bond.

“Why give them a bond when they have more than one crime, heinous crime?” Turner questioned.

Corado’s arrest over the weekend only fueled her fight.

“I about fainted. I almost fell out to know that this perpetrator is still out here on the loose. They are trusting him because he paid a bond and he’s out here harming other families,” Turner said, adding it’s a story we see far too often with repeat felony juvenile offenders. “I’m angry, I’m so angry. I can’t even cry any more, I’m that angry. I’m furious because the system have let me down. They have let me down because I told them this was going to happen.”

Turner said the trial for her son’s murder is set for late August 2024.

Meanwhile, she has been working with lawmakers fighting to stop juveniles from getting bonds when they commit a felony crime. Turner also wants the death penalty to be an option when it comes to juvenile felony offenders.

