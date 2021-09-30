'We are grieving': Moxham house fire that claimed two young lives ruled accidental

Sep. 30—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Wednesday's house fire that killed two juveniles in the Moxham section of Johnstown has been ruled an accidental electrical fire, authorities said.

Three juveniles and one adult were home at the time of the 1:30 a.m. blaze that destroyed the home in the 700 block of Highland Avenue and spread to two adjacent houses.

A child and a teenager died in the blaze and a third juvenile was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after jumping out of a second-floor window, city fire Chief Robert Statler said. The fire started in the area of a first-floor outlet in the living room, Statler said.

Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio voiced the reactions of her school district and the Johnstown community.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of two young lives and we are grieving with our community," Arcurio said in a statement Thursday.

"While we know that this tragedy occurred within our community, we must honor the privacy of the individuals involved, as the identities of the victims have not been officially released," Arcurio said.

"We will, however, be supporting our community with the impact of this terrible event. Our school counselors and grief counselors are available to students and staff who are struggling with the loss.

"We are appreciative of those who have reached out and who have expressed their support. Ultimately, we are reminded that our bonds are strong and we always come together to support each other in difficult times."

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said it will take time to identify the victims.

"We need to obtain DNA to positively identify both of the victims," Lees said. "In my line of work, we need to be 100% accurate."

A portion of the second floor, roof and chimney collapsed onto the first floor, he said.

The child's body was found at 3:50 a.m. on the uncollapsed portion of the second floor. The teenager's body was found at 7:20 a.m. on the first floor, he said.

Houses on either side of the burned home sustained heavy damage. One of the houses is a total loss, Statler said.

The lone adult to escape the blaze, James Luthcke, 32, was taken into custody after police learned he was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Monroe County.

Luthcke, of Tobyhanna, was charged in connection with an April burglary at the Days Inn in Tannersville, where electronic equipment was taken, court records show.

Luthcke's family had reported him missing to Pocono Mountain Regional Police after last seeing him on June 7, according to the Pocono Record.

A second person detained at the fire scene on Wednesday was later released, police Detective Cory Adams said.

"She was upset and became aggressive, so they had to detain her until she calmed down," Adams said. No charges were filed.

Johnstown's Moxham neighborhood also was the scene of a fatal fire on May 30.

Two children, ages 5 and 4, died from injuries sustained when flames destroyed a Clover Street home.

The cause of that fire also was accidental electrical.