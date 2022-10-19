Grieving parents push for justice for murdered children in Charlotte

Grieving parents are coming together to push prosecutors to do more to bring their murdered children justice.

Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz was outside the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office as a groups gather outside Wednesday. The stairs were filled with family and friends of Kashawn Johnson, who was shot and killed in May after graduating early from high school.

“He didn’t deserve this, and every day I ask God why he had to take him away from us,” an attendee at the gathering said.

Less than two weeks after the shooting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested a 15-year-old for the murder of Johnson. He was also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

In August, a second suspect, 20-year-old Desmond Dailey, was arrested and charged with murder among others.

But Johnson’s mother, Tianna Nelson, said that is not enough.

“We are here today because we want justice for my son and we want the juvenile to be held accountable for his actions and we want him to be transferred to adult court,” Nelson said.

She didn’t stand alone as she called for harsher punishments in the charged juvenile.

“If you’re mature enough to kill someone, you are mature enough to stand your time,” said the mother of Donqwavias “Quay” Davis, who was killed in 2019.

Channel 9 reached out to the DA’s office Tuesday and they responded in an email saying, “the decision to transfer a juvenile case to Superior Court is one that is based solely on a thorough analysis of the available evidence and circumstances of the case.”

Nelson has a meeting with the DA’s office where she will echo the words she heard Wednesday. She wants that juvenile tried as an adult and to stand trial in front of a judge.

“We’ll never see our kids again,” she said. “Our kids won’t get out of their graves, they shouldn’t get out of jail.”

