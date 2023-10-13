Grieving Paterson mom: Why didn't police pursue shooting suspect in daughter's death?

PATERSON — Hours before she was fatally shot in the head, 22-year-old Mary Taylor found that someone had slashed all the tires on her black, four-door Hyundai, her mother said.

Taylor was scheduled to work that night in her 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift at her caretaker’s job at a Fair Lawn group home for people with disabilities, her mother, Crystal Woolridge, told Paterson Press.

“She told me she was trying to get a ride,” Woolridge said of her 7:23 p.m. phone conversation. “That was the last time we ever talked.”

At 9:22 p.m. on Oct. 1, Taylor was hit by gunfire across from the Van Houten street apartment building where she lived with her mother. The next day, she died.

'Am I now a target?'

Woolridge said she has no idea whether the slashed tires had any connection to the fatal shooting. Paterson police aren’t telling her anything, she said. But the grieving mother said she doesn’t trust the way police are handling the case, not after a supervisor told a patrol officer to stop chasing the getaway car with the escaping shooters inside.

Authorities have not said whether the shooters were aiming at Taylor or someone she was with that night outside the Question Mark bar that night.

“I am terrified because I don’t know if my daughter was the target,” Woolridge said. “If she was the target, am I now a target?”

Woolridge isn’t taking any chances. She said she has gone back to her apartment only once since the shooting for fear someone might be waiting for her. Most nights, Woolridge said she has stayed in the homes of people she knows. Twice this past week, she said she slept in her car while it was parked outside a Dunkin’ Donuts in a nearby town.

On the night she was killed, Taylor told her mother someone left a note on her windshield about the slashed tires. Woolridge said she informed police about the note, which was missing when she checked the Hyundai.

Police investigators didn’t find the note, Woolridge said. So, the mother organized a group of people from the neighborhood to look for it, she said. Their search went up and down Van Houten, Ellison and Cianci streets.

“The police should have been doing that,” said Woolridge. “They should have blocked off all these streets looking for that evidence. I told them about the note.”

Eventually, one of the citizen searchers found the note on the ground. It was six words written in a blue marker: “Mary somebody has slashed your tires.”

Woolridge said she’s not sure if the note came from a friend looking out for her daughter or from her eventual killers sending her a chilling message.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” the mother said.

Authorities have not disclosed how many gunmen were involved in Taylor’s homicide, one of three fatal shootings in Paterson on that day. Taylor’s family members say they have seen video footage from someone’s security camera that shows about five men with guns. Woolridge has watched the video.

“I was sick to my stomach,” she said. “It choked me. It was like somebody put a bag over my head and tied a rope around my neck. That’s what it felt like.”

'She wouldn't hurt a fly'

Sometimes, homicide victims in Paterson are involved in drug dealing or street gangs. Woolridge said that was not what her daughter was about.

The mother described a child who was once bullied in school because she was overweight, a girl who went on to become a power-hitting softball star, a young woman who learned to operate a truck before she could drive a car, a caretaker who was passionate about her clients and someone who dreamed of one-day having her own trucking business so she wouldn’t need to work for anyone else.

Taylor’s worst behavior was not cleaning up after herself in the kitchen or bathroom, her mother said.

“Sometimes I had to get on her about that,” stated Woolridge. “She wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

Woolridge said she believes her daughter became a group home caretaker because she had done similar work and would bring Mary as a child to her workplace when there was no one else to watch the girl. The mother said her daughter cared for her when she went through her own illnesses.

The work at the group home was demanding, Woolridge said. Some of the clients were incontinent and Taylor had to clean them when they soiled themselves. She cooked for the residents, did their food shopping, and drove them to medical appointments.

“She was very passionate about it,” Woolridge said.

Pursuit policy prompts questions

The mother said the police officer who followed the shooting suspects should not have given up the chase.

“They made the wrong call and they don’t want to be held accountable,” she said. “That officer was close enough to see the license plates. That’s damn close. How could you let them get away? They wasn’t shooting at you.”

As of Thursday afternoon, authorities had not announced any arrests in Taylor’s killing.

Days before Taylor’s death, Paterson police officers received revised pursuit guidelines that told them to end chases unless the fleeing suspects posed an “imminent danger.” Those new guidelines were issued the day after a pursuit by Totowa police into Paterson ended in the crash death of the moped driver being followed.

Woolridge said she understood why police don’t want to put other people in danger during a chase. In this case, she said, the officer should have called Haledon police and asked them to continue the pursuit.

Woolridge said she would like law enforcement officials to meet with her face-to-face to explain their decision to stop chasing her daughter’s killers.

“Would you have made that same call if it was your child?” she said she wants to ask them.

