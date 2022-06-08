Grieving, traumatized and demanding action: Uvalde survivor, parents testify at U.S. House hearing

WASHINGTON — In a hearing room at the U.S. Capitol, socially distanced House members and reporters directed their rapt attention to a large screen.

A home video of 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo was playing — her hair in a ponytail, light reflecting off her glasses, wearing a tank top with sunflowers and the phrase "live by the sun."

An off-camera voice asks if she feels safe at school, and Miah shakes her head no. Asked why not, she says, “Because I don’t want it to happen again.” The voice asks, “Do you think it’s going to happen again?” Staring directly into the camera, Miah nods.

Miah Cerrillo, an 11-year-old survivor of the Uvalde school shooting, testifies Wednesday via a recorded video to the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee. She described surviving the gunman's rampage by dipping her hands in a friend’s blood, spreading it on herself and then playing dead

Miah was in one of the classrooms at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde when a gunman opened fire May 24, killing two teachers and 19 classmates, many of them Miah’s friends.

She described surviving by dipping her hands in a friend’s blood, spreading it on herself, and then playing dead during her pre-recorded video played to lawmakers on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform during Wednesday's hearing on gun violence.

The highly anticipated hearing was the first time Congress heard direct testimony from a survivor of the Uvalde massacre, as well as from the parents of a victim, Lexi Rubio, who testified via a video call.

Miah's father, a pediatrician from Uvalde, and the mother of a survivor of the recent shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., attended the hearing in person, sharing heartbreaking and charged testimony. Reporters and TV cameras filled the hallway outside the hearing room in hope of catching the witnesses on their way in.

In the wake of the Uvalde massacre, mass shooting survivors and gun control advocates, as well as Austin actor and Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey, have demanded that lawmakers overcome partisan divides and reach a compromise on meaningful gun reform legislation.

Lawmakers in a deeply divided Congress, particularly the narrowly split Senate, are still engaging in negotiations over gun measures. However, representatives’ questions and responses in Wednesday’s hearing demonstrated that little daylight exists between the two parties’ positions on the issue.

Even so, the Uvalde residents who testified Wednesday demanded action and expressed hope that their voices might make a difference.

Father of Uvalde shooting survivor Miah Cerrillo says 'schools are not safe anymore'

“My name is Miah Cerrillo, and I go to Robb Elementary,” Miah began, describing how her class was watching a movie on May 24 when her teacher received an email, which The New York Times reported was the activation of an app-based alert system the school had implemented to respond to potential active shooters.

Miah said her teacher went to lock the classroom door, where she made eye contact with the gunman in the hallway.

“She went back in the room and then she told us to go hide,” Miah said, adding that she rushed with her classmates to hide behind their teacher’s desk and a pile of backpacks. Then the gunman shot the little window in her classroom door before entering the classroom next door.

“There’s a door between our classrooms, and he went through there and shot my teacher and told my teacher, ‘Goodnight,’” Miah said. “Then he shot her in the head, and then he shot some of my classmates and the white board.”

When she saw an opportunity, she says she used her teacher’s phone to call 911. “I told her that we need help and to send the police in our classroom,” Miah said, ending testimony by expressing that she no longer feels safe at school.

Miah’s father attended the committee hearing in person and was in tears at the conclusion of his daughter’s video.

Miguel Cerrillo, the father of fourth grader Miah Cerrillo wipes his eyes Wednesday as he gives emotional testimony to Congress about the impact of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting.

“I come today because I could’ve lost my baby girl,” Miguel Cerrillo said, his voice shaking. “She’s not the same little girl that I used to play with and run with and do everything with, because she was Daddy’s little girl.”

He said Miah is still healing from bullet fragments still lodged in her back and was traumatized by the attack.

“I wish something will change, not only for our kids, but every single kid in the world because schools are not safe anymore,” Miguel Cerrillo said. “Something needs to really change.”

Parents of Uvalde shooting victim Lexi Rubio demand action

Some of the most powerful testimony came from the parents of 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, who was killed at the Uvalde school.

Alexandria 'Lexi' Aniyah Rubio was among the victims of the May 24 school shooting. Her mother, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, urged Congress on Wednesday not " to think of Lexi as just a number."

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, Lexi’s mother and a reporter at the Uvalde Leader-News, spoke to lawmakers via a video call with her husband, Felix Rubio, a veteran and a law enforcement officer, by her side.

Her voice shook as she described how she dropped off her two youngest children, including Lexi, at Robb Elementary at 7 a.m. May 24, returning to campus twice for their academic award ceremonies.

“Lexi received the good citizen award and was also recognized for receiving all A's,” Mata-Rubio said. “At the conclusion of the ceremony, we took photos with her before asking her to pose for a picture with her teacher, Mr. Reyes. That photo, her last photo ever, was taken at approximately 10:54 a.m.”

They promised Lexi they would get ice cream that evening to celebrate her good grades, told her they loved her and that they would pick her up after school.

“I can still see her, walking with us toward the exit,” Mata-Rubio said, crying. “In the reel that keeps scrolling across my memories, she turns her head and smiles back at us to acknowledge my promise. And then we left. I left my daughter at that school, and that decision will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

Mata-Rubio said she returned to work at the Leader-News, where she heard of the shooting through the newsroom’s police scanners. Her son’s teacher quickly confirmed he was safe, and they picked him up from Uvalde's Civic Center, which had been tuned into a family reunification site. When they weren’t able to find Lexi there, they began a frantic search, going to the local hospital, to University Hospital in San Antonio, and then back to Robb Elementary.

“We do not want you to think of Lexi as just a number. She was intelligent, compassionate and athletic. She was quiet. Shy, unless she had a point to make. When she knew she was right, as she so often was, she stood her ground. She was firm, direct, voice unwavering. So, today, we stand for Lexi, and, as her voice, we demand action,” Mata-Rubio said, pressing for legislation banning assault rifles and high-capacity ammo magazines, raising the age to purchase firearms to 21, and requiring stronger background checks.

“Somewhere out there, a mom is hearing our testimony and thinking to herself, ‘I can’t even imagine their pain,’ not knowing that our reality will one day be hers, unless we act now,” she said.

Dr. Roy Guerrero recalls treating children 'whose bodies had been pulverized'

Dr. Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician from Uvalde who was at the Uvalde Memorial Hospital on the day of the shooting, also shared his experience with lawmakers.

“Years ago, I swore an oath, an oath to do no harm. After witnessing first hand the carnage in my hometown of Uvalde, to stay silent would have betrayed that oath,” Guerrero said. “Inaction is harm. Passivity is harm. Delay is harm. So here I am. Not to plead, or to beg or to convince you of anything, but to do my job. And hope that by doing so it inspires the members of this house to do theirs.”

Guerrero, who also attended Robb Elementary, said he went to the hospital to help treat arriving shooting victims.

“I raced to the hospital to find parents outside yelling children’s names in desperation and sobbing as they begged for any news related to their child. Those mothers' cries I will never get out of my head,” Guerrero said.

One of the first students he saw was Miah Cerrillo, who was visibly in shock, covered in blood, and bleeding from a shoulder wound. Miah is more than his patient, he added — she's an inspiration, and he was proud of her courage in testifying.

With barely contained emotion, Guerrero condemned lawmakers’ lack of action to address gun violence, and he shared horrific details of the wounds he witnessed in the aftermath of the attack, including decapitations.

“Two children, whose bodies had been so pulverized by the bullets fired at them, over and over again, whose flesh had been so ripped apart, that the only clue as to their identities were the blood-spattered cartoon clothes still clinging to them,” Guerrero said.

“I chose to be a pediatrician. I chose to take care of children. Keeping them safe from preventable diseases I can do. Keeping them safe from bacteria and brittle bones I can do. But making sure our children are safe from guns, that’s the job of our politicians and leaders,” he said.

“In this case, you are the doctors and our country is the patient. We are lying on the operating table, riddled with bullets like the children of Robb Elementary and so many other schools. We are bleeding out and you are not there. You are sitting in your office filling out the paperwork so you can get paid. My oath as a doctor means that I signed up to save lives. I do my job. I guess it turns out that I am here to plead, to beg, to please, please do yours.”

Additional witnesses included mother of Buffalo shooting survivor

Along with the Uvalde witnesses, the committee heard from two more people directly affected by gun violence.

Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman, who survived the recent mass shooting in Buffalo, shared her experience helping her son recover from his injuries.

“I can feel pieces of that bullet in his back. Shrapnel will be left inside of his body for the rest of his life. Now I want you to picture that exact scenario for one of your children. This should not be your story or mine,” Everhart said.

“As an elected official, it is your duty to draft legislation that protects Zaire and all of the children as citizens in this country. Common-sense gun laws are not about your personal feelings or beliefs. You are elected because you have been chosen and are trusted to protect us. But let me say to you here today, I do not feel protected," she said.

As a witness for the minority Republican Party, Lucretia Hughes, who lost her son to gun violence and is a member of the DC Project – Women for Gun Rights, told lawmakers she supports education, not legislation, to decrease the epidemic.

“Despite living with the heartache of losing my son on a daily basis. I believe it is our God-given right to defend ourselves from any act of violence,” Hughes said. “Making it more difficult or even more expensive for me and people that look like me and other law-abiding citizens will not make us safer. It will embolden the criminals. Gun owners are not the enemies, and these gun control policies are not a solution.”

Lawmakers clash

Members of the committee remained sharply divided, with Democrats demanding more gun control measures and Republicans arguing that the solution lies in improved mental health resources, arming school employees and further securing school campuses.

"Senseless mass shootings are committed by unstable, disturbed loners with mental disease. Refusing to address better mental health services, especially for young people, is to do a disservice at best,” said Rep. Pat Fallon, a Republican from the North Texas city of Sherman. "And it's a dereliction of duty, or the focus, sadly, of Democrats is to restrict guns or prohibit their legal possession. ... More firearms in the hands of law-abiding citizens makes us all safer.”

"The issue is not gun violence; guns are not the issue. We have a people violence problem, who misuse guns and other means whenever they intend to harm individuals,” said Rep. Jody Hice, R-Georgia. “Look, there are risks that come with a free society. We all understand that. But we have a moral and spiritual crisis in this country right now and that is reflected in violent people."

But Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said: "In the history of our species, a number of civilizations have practiced or allowed human sacrifice, including the sacrifice of children. ... Will we be recorded as such a society that accepts the sacrifice of innocents?”

"Gun violence is the No. 1 cause of death of children in the U.S. today, which makes us globally unique,” Raskin continued. “Will we continue to accept the slaughter of innocents, including innocent children as acceptable collateral damage, for loyalty to a completely bogus and distorted misreading of the 2nd Amendment?"

