Griff and Martha Thomas: Forensic review into 46 year-old deaths

Detectives have begun a forensic review into the deaths of a brother and sister in Pembrokeshire 46 years ago.

Griff and Martha Mary Thomas were found dead at their home in Ffynnon Samson, Llangolman, in December 1976.

A jury in the original inquest ruled Mr Thomas, 73, murdered his 70-year-old sister following an argument before setting himself on fire.

However campaigners had pressed to reopen the case to investigate whether a third person was responsible.

Dyfed-Powys Police said material was now being forensically examined using techniques unavailable at the time of the original investigation.

Retired farmer Mr Thomas and his sister were found dead in their burning farmhouse where they had lived together for 70 years.

At the time, officers treated the case as a double murder.

But an inquest in February 1977 found Mr Thomas guilty of manslaughter after his sister, known locally as Pati, had suffered serious head injuries, while an open verdict was recorded on his death.

Many people in the village have maintained that the retired farmer, who had arthritis, could never have attacked the sister he had lived with for more than 70 years.

Earlier this year, local Welsh language newspaper Clebran, led a campaign calling on police to re-examine the case.

Det Supt Paul Jones said: "Significant developments have been seen in forensic science over the last forty years which may provide additional information even in cases of this age.

"Whilst the investigation at the time (1976) was thorough, the forensic science was limited compared with today, and we will explore whether modern techniques can shed further light on the events at Ffynnon Samson in 1976."

The editor of Clebran said there was "a glimmer of hope" on hearing that the police will investigate again.

"They [the police] show that they take seriously the claim made by Clebran that the verdict of the inquest in the case of Martha and Griff Thomas was not safe," said Hefin Wyn.

"There is a glimmer of hope that evidence can be found that will prove the belief of everyone who knew the brother and sister that they had not attacked each other.

"Clebran continues the campaign to try to clear Griff Thomas' name of murdering his sister insisting that sufficient attention was not given to the probable theory that there was a third person responsible for the crime."

Police said they were "keeping an open mind" but warned they were unsure what answers - if any - will be provided by the review.

Det Supt Jones added: "We will continue to keep the family informed of any developments".