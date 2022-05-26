Griffin man will spend rest of his life in prison for killing woman in church parking lot

A Griffin man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a woman in a church parking lot.

Donald Eugene Colquitt, 57, was convicted of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by taking, a Spalding County jury decided.

After considering the evidence, Judge Scott L. Ballard sentenced Colquitt to life in prison without the possibility of parole, 20 additional years for armed robbery and 5 for the gun charge.

Colquitt and the victim, Munteshia Brown, were familiar to each another.

In July 2020, Colquitt shot Brown in the chest in the parking lot of the Macedonia Baptist Church, officials said.

After shooting her, he stole her car, phone, purse, and identification and fled the scene, but was later arrested in Mississippi.

The two had a lengthy history of domestic violence, including a particularly brutal incident in September 2019 when Colquitt stabbed Brown in a Henry County hotel room, placed a mattress over her, and left her to die.

Officials said in that incident, Colquitt also stole her car, her purse, her phone, and her identification.

Brown survived, only to be killed by him in Spalding County seven months later.

Colquitt told law enforcement officials he shot Brown in self-defense, but the jury rejected his argument when delivering the verdict.

“Allow this verdict and sentence to be a message to those perpetrating domestic violence in my Circuit,” District Attorney Marie Broder said. “I will use whatever resources necessary to ensure that you pay for your crimes. If you or someone you know is suffering in a domestic violence relationship, please seek help. It could literally save a life.”

