Griffin pleads to 7 of 11 charges on docket

Jan. 2—A Wabash Lane man with 11 charges on the Dec. 5 Criminal Court docket plus a case(s) pending before the grand jury pleaded guilty to seven of the charges,

Albert Keith Griffin, 43, was facing charges of aggravated burglary, burglary, two counts of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, three counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000, possession of a detached catalytic converter and at least one case pending action of the grand jury.

Griffin pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, four counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, aggravated burglary and vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000 and received an eight-year sentence to serve.

Griffin is being given for credit for 241 days to serve in jail. The sentence is to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender and Griffin is responsible for paying restitution to all the victims.

The charges stem from a series of crimes that occurred earlier this year, ranging from theft of catalytic converters to a residential burglary.

In other cases, the following unrelated guilty pleas were entered:

—Monica Lazar Craig, 40, charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and criminal impersonation, pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and received an 8-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender. He is being given credit for 305 days already served in jail. The sentence is to be served concurrently with sentences in Putnam and Overton counties.

Criminal impersonation charge was dropped. The charges stem from an April 3, 2021, arrest by CCSO Deputies Sgt. Dustin Jackson and Deputy Eli Tollett.

—Michael Lee Hopkins, 34, charged with theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, probation violation and one case in boundover status, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and received a five-year split sentence with one year to serve followed by four years on supervised probation.

Hopkins also pled guilty to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of that sentence concurrently with the new sentence. He is credited for 207 days already served in jail.

The charges stem from thefts that occurred on March 5 and 6 that were investigated by CCSO Sgts. Dustin Jackson and Mitchell Ward. Remaining charges were dropped.

—Timothy Allen Norris, 29, charged with theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of property of up to $1,000, pleaded guilty to theft of property of up to $1,000 and joyriding and received two 11-month and 29-day suspended sentences to be run currently on supervised probation.

Norris is to pay $259.95 restitution to Roane Metals and is banned from contact with the victim. The joyriding charge stems from the taking of a Saturn Vue on May 12, 2021, without permission, and theft charge stems from the theft of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala. Both incidents were investigated by deputies with the CCSO.

—Shawn Michael Walker, 35, charged with three counts of introducing contraband into a penal institution, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and burglary, pleaded guilty to those charges and received an eight-year sentence with credit for 112 days already served.

The charges stem from arrests in November 2021 and August of this year investigated by THP and CCSO. Any remaining charges were dropped and fine and court costs were waived.

—Brett Nathaniel DeVaney, 25, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony reckless endangerment occurring on Nov. 24 and received a two-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender. Fine and court costs were waived.

—Gary Paul Graham, 45, pleaded guilty to an information charging burglary and also pleaded guilty to a probation violation and received a total of two years to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender. The burglary charge was filed on Nov. 20.

—Caleb Ottinger, 30, pleaded guilty to an information charging aggravated assault and received a split sentence of three years with ten months to serve followed by supervised probation for the balance of the sentence. He is being given credit for 52 days already served in jail. The charge stems from an Oct. 14 incident.

—David Allen Proffitt, 50, pleaded guilty to an information charging evading arrest and received a two-year sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender and concurrently with a probation violation sentence in General Sessions Court. The charge stems from an Oct. 28 incident.

