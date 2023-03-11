Griffin woman charged with altering child care center application

Mar. 11—ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr's office announced that Tameika Caslin, 46, of Griffin, has been indicted on one count of forgery in the first degree. Caslin is alleged to have submitted to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) an altered letter purporting to be from the Upson County Building and Zoning Department as part of an application to open a child care center.

"DECAL has specific guidelines in place for those seeking to open a place of care for our youngest learners, and it is imperative that all Georgians are honest and transparent throughout this application process," Carr said.

"Anyone who attempts to cut corners through fraudulent or deceptive means will be held accountable for their actions. We will leave no stone unturned when it comes to ensuring the health and well-being of Georgia's children, and we appreciate our local and state partners for working with us on this case."

The Attorney General's Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit presented evidence to a Fulton County Grand Jury, resulting in Caslin's indictment.

This case was investigated by the Office of the Inspector General with assistance from the Upson County Sheriff's Office and the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

Carr's office said no further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time.