Griffith Foods Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

May 9, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Griffith Foods is proud to announce the company’s selection as a 2022 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, this program recognizes outstanding U.S.-based private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

Announced today, this year’s honorees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, shown a commitment to developing their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, and delivered strong financial results. Over the past year, the 2022 designees continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“As a purpose-driven business, we are deeply honored to be named a 2022 US Best Managed Company,” said Griffith Foods CEO, T.C. Chatterjee. “We believe that this award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, creativity and commitment of all our people around the world. Everyone at Griffith Foods is proud of what this award means to us as we continue our journey to serve our Purpose – We blend care and creativity to nourish the world.”

As a preferred product development and food ingredients partner, Griffith Foods is advancing the future of food by organizing for impact and leveraging its unique position in the global food industry to serve as a catalyst for positive change. Working with customers, suppliers and other partners, Griffith Foods is committed to making food healthier, delicious, more accessible and planet friendly.

Applicants for the 2022 US Best Managed Company honor were evaluated and selected by a panel of independent judges based on demonstrated excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. This year’s award winners, including Griffith Foods, join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

Griffith Foods and the 50 other organizations selected as 2022 US Best Managed Companies were chosen from a qualifying group of more than 500 privately held U.S.-based companies of comparable size.

