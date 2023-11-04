Griffith shooting: 2 shot during child custody exchange in northwest Indiana

GRIFFITH, Ind. - Two people were shot during a child custody exchange Friday night in northwest Indiana.

Around 6:30 p.m., Griffith police responded to the 1500 block of N. Arbogast St. for a report of shots fired.

When an officer arrived at the scene, police say the officer was flagged down by a motorist who said his vehicle had been shot at. The officer then determined two individuals had sustained gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed the victims were at the location for a child custody exchange, according to police. They were met by a known subject who fired a single gunshot into the victims' vehicle that struck both the passenger and driver.

The injuries sustained in the shooting were non-life threatening, police said. Later on, two suspects were taken into custody and charges are pending.

Police say this was a targeted incident. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Griffith Police Department Tip Line: (219) 922-3085. Tips can be anonymous.