Griffiths family still seeks answers in brother's decade-old Cape Coral murder

Alfred Griffiths, 54, whose T.J. Maxx murder remains unsolved since 2014, is shown in family photos.

It's been nearly a decade since Pam Griffiths and Claudia Griffiths Marsh lost their brother Alfred Griffiths, a caregiver, his mother's best friend and a "doting uncle," in what has become a Cape Coral cold case.

Pam Griffiths, 60, now lives in Los Angeles, while Griffiths Marsh, 54, lives in Atlanta. However, they say they've kept in touch with Southwest Florida authorities in their search for answers in the murder of Alfred Griffiths, who was 54.

Just before 9 p.m. Nov. 18, 2014, Griffiths took a break from his job for a smoke on a bench outside the Del Prado Boulevard T.J. Maxx store when he was fatally gunned down, shot in the head. The perpetrator fled.

Alfred Griffiths had worked with the company for 14 years, according to the retailer.

According to witnesses, Griffiths was shot multiple times while a police cruiser was in the parking lot. He died at a hospital.

Witnesses at the time said they saw a possible male suspect run and get into a car, possibly an older-model sedan gold or silver Chevrolet, Cavalier or Impala.

Pam Griffiths, 60, and Claudia Griffiths Marsh, 54, remember their brother, Alfred Griffiths, 54,when he died. A manager at a Cape Coral T.J. Maxx, his murder remains unsolved since 2014. A family photo shows happier times with their older brother.

It's unclear if Alfred Griffiths was targeted.

Police describe the suspect as white, in his 40s with a thin build and white- or light-colored hair and rimmed eyeglasses. Authorities said the initial information indicated that the suspect was wearing a long-sleeve fleece T-shirt or jacket.

Sketch of the suspect in TJ Maxx shooting death.

Pam Griffiths lamented the absence of surveillance footage in the area.

An anonymous donor has offered $25,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer, in addition to the $3,000 presented by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

"Do the right thing," Griffiths Marsh begged. "It's not even about the money."

Now, both sisters and their mother are left seeking answers.

"It's been 10 years, but the wound is still there," Griffiths Marsh said. "There's no closure."

Griffiths Marsh said the family just wants to know why their brother was killed and added he has missed "countless" family events.

"Birthdays and holidays are not the same," Griffiths Marsh said.

The family has also spread awareness through a podcast, dubbed "Paradise After Dark."

"He was a hard worker. He was a good person," Griffiths Marsh said.

Alfred Griffiths: Retail leader and family caregiver

Pam Griffiths said Alfred Griffiths took care of their mother, who lived in Southwest Florida. The siblings' father died in 2011.

"He was my mom's best friend," Griffiths Marsh said.

The Griffiths said their brother had always been the "popular kid" in high school and was part of the varsity swim team.

"He was very very popular in school," Pam Griffiths said.

Alfred Griffiths, 54, whose T.J. Maxx murder remains unsolved since 2014, is shown here with one of his sisters in this family photograph.

Griffiths Marsh, who has three children — a set of 17-year-old twins and a 14-year-old daughter, said he was also a "doting uncle."

"He's missed so much," Griffiths Marsh said. "That's for me part of what's most difficult."

Pam Griffiths said their brother's hobbies included cooking and spending time with his mother.

"He would just sit and look at the water," Pam Griffiths said.

Search for answers

"We know someone out there knows something [or] knows someone," Pam Griffiths said. "We're just making sure our brother's case doesn't get shoved to the back."

"Somebody has forced him to be forgotten," Griffiths Marsh said.

Despite the search for answers, Griffiths Marsh said there "never will be any justice."

"We just want to know why and who," Griffiths Marsh said.

Alfred Griffiths, 54, of Cape Coral, whose T.J. Maxx murder remains unsolved since 2014, is shown in this family photo.

At the time, Griffiths Marsh said the family was in shock and didn't hold a funeral. She also regretted not immediately hiring a private investigator.

"We had difficulty processing what happened," Griffiths Marsh said.

Pam Griffiths compared the family events their brother has missed to to what seems a lifetime the sisters have spent searching for answers.

"I feel like I lost at least a year of my life going through this grief," Pam Griffiths said.

Officer Mercedes Phillips, spokesperson for Cape Coral police, said the detective on Griffiths' case needs time to wrap up a few cases with her team. T.J. Maxx didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carla Adams, senior customer service representative at Cape Coral police, on Nov. 2, 2023, said police were working two cold cases, but couldn't release further details. It's unclear if Griffiths' murder is one of the two cases.

