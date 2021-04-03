Griffon Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Griffon (NYSE:GFF, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $27.8 per share and the market cap of $1.6 billion, Griffon stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Griffon is shown in the chart below.


Because Griffon is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 14.7% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Griffon has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19, which is worse than 86% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Griffon at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Griffon is poor. This is the debt and cash of Griffon over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Griffon has been profitable 8 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $2.5 billion and earnings of $1.5 a share. Its operating margin of 6.95% in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Griffon's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Griffon over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Griffon is 14.7%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 20.3%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Griffon's ROIC was 6.31, while its WACC came in at 9.47. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Griffon is shown below:

In short, the stock of Griffon (NYSE:GFF, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 78% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Griffon stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

