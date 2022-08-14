Griffon's (NYSE:GFF) Dividend Will Be $0.09

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) will pay a dividend of $0.09 on the 15th of September. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.1%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Griffon's stock price has increased by 38% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Griffon's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Griffon is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 62.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 61% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Griffon Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.08 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Griffon has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 65% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On Griffon's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Griffon is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Griffon that you should be aware of before investing. Is Griffon not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

