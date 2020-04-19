What Is Griffon's (NYSE:GFF) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 44% in the last month alone, although it is still down 35% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 28% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Griffon Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Griffon's P/E of 12.19 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Griffon has a lower P/E than the average (16.8) P/E for companies in the building industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Griffon shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Griffon's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 146% last year. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 69% per year. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Griffon's P/E?

Griffon has net debt worth a very significant 174% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Griffon's P/E Ratio

Griffon's P/E is 12.2 which is below average (13.6) in the US market. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Griffon recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 8.5 to 12.2 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.