Grifols posts higher Q1 core earnings but swings to net loss due to layoffs

The logo of the Spanish pharmaceuticals company Grifols is pictured on their headquarters' building in Sant Cugat del Valles
Reuters
·1 min read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Grifols on Tuesday reported a 19% rise in first-quarter core earnings to 299 million euros ($329.1 million) as revenues grew 23%, but the company still swung to a net loss of 108 million euros due to its cost-cutting plans.

The Spanish pharmaceutical group said it now estimates to save 50 million euros more, to a total of 450 million, thanks to its strategy to lay off 8.5% of its workforce as it seeks to significantly cut its debt and improve its share performance.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by David Latona)