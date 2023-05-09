Grifols posts higher Q1 core earnings but swings to net loss due to layoffs

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Grifols on Tuesday reported a 19% rise in first-quarter core earnings to 299 million euros ($329.1 million) as revenues grew 23%, but the company still swung to a net loss of 108 million euros due to its cost-cutting plans.

The Spanish pharmaceutical group said it now estimates to save 50 million euros more, to a total of 450 million, thanks to its strategy to lay off 8.5% of its workforce as it seeks to significantly cut its debt and improve its share performance.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

