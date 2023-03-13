Grill season is coming: Shop the best gas grills, charcoal grills, smokers and more

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: Gas, propane and pellet grills and the latest in BBQ tech

Grilling is an American tradition up there with baseball and apple pie. It's a fantastic way to cook, whether you're making a mess of burgers for the family or searing steaks over coals for company. If you're in the market for a new grill or the latest in grilling tech, there's no better time to splurge than now.

We've compiled the best grills, whether you prefer charcoal or propane. We even found ways to tap into your grilling magic indoors. Plus, there are also tons of great grilling accessories and gear to turn even the most amateur griller into a Bobby Flay-level pit master. Here are the best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon.

The best grills on Amazon

1. For the best gas grill: Weber Spirit II E-310

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: Weber Spirit II E-310

There are few gas grills that are as user-friendly as the Weber Spirit II. Our reviewers crowned it as the best gas grill on the market right now because of its consistent, powerful heating as well as its impressive build quality. Its open-cart design makes it easy to move and store a few grilling accessories.

$640 at Amazon

2. For a great Kamado grill: Char-Griller E16620

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: Char-Griller E16620

Kamado grills are coveted by pit masters everywhere, but boy, are they pricey. The Char-Griller E16620 is one of the more affordable offerings in this class, though nothing about it says "cheap." It handles high and low temperatures with ease and can grill, sear and smoke effortlessly thanks to its wide 20-inch cooking surface.

$329 at Amazon

3. For the best affordable smoker: Masterbuilt MPS 340|G ThermoTemp XL propane smoker

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: Masterbuilt MPS 340|G ThermoTemp XL propane smoker

For many in the U.S., BBQ means one thing: cooking with smoke. It's a tricky alchemy but one that anyone can crack with the user-friendly and affordable Masterbuilt MPS 340. Our reviewers loved its large viewing window, its ability to hold two hours of wood chips and its large amount of cooking space. It leaves the guesswork out of controling the smoking temperature, so pulled pork, ribs and everything else come out perfect every time.

$360 at Amazon

4. For a great gas griddle: Blackstone 36-inch Cooking Station

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: Blackstone 36-inch Cooking Station

Grills come in many variations and outdoor griddles are becoming more and more popular. The Blackstone Cooking Station turns amateur grillers into expert burger slingers. It's got four burners so you can handle all griddle-friendly tasks from caramelizing onions to searing steaks. The 36-inch-long cooking area is ideal anytime you've got to fire up grub for a party or crowd.

$309 at Amazon

5. For the best portable gas grill: Weber Q1200

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: Weber Q1200

Tailgaters rejoice: this is the grill for you. Our reviewers loved how well the Weber Q1200 portable grill stacked up against grills twice its size. Its heat distribution is great, its side tables are sturdy enough to hold full plates and it grills a surprising amount of food despite its compact size. There are also six colors to choose from to match any aesthetic you're going for.

$259 at Amazon

6. For the best pellet grill: Traeger Ironwood 650

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: Traeger Ironwood 650

Pellet grills are some of the fanciest offerings on the market right now. If you're looking for a grill that will last you for years to come, our reviewers recommend the Traeger Ironwood 650. Not only does it heat up quickly but it provides precision heat for all manner of grilling and smoking tasks. Its companion smartphone app also lets you keep track of your cooking tasks from the comfort of your living room couch.

$1,300 at Amazon

7. For a versatile grill: Masterbuilt Gravity Series 800

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: Masterbuilt Gravity Series 800

When it comes to versatility, the Masterbuilt Gravity Series 800 is hard to beat. This charcoal grill smokes and sears, but it also comes with a wide griddle plate attachment in case you're in the mood for sliders, pancakes or a stack of grilled cheese sandwiches. No matter what cooking medium you go for, the grill provides precise heat using a user-friendly control panel or companion app.

$797 at Amazon

8. For a user-friendly charcoal grill: Weber Master-Touch

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: Weber Master-Touch

The Weber Master-Touch is a great upgrade on a classic grill. Like previous Weber charcoal grills, it smokes and grills with the best of them and it's a must-have for any backyard. What sets this model apart is how easy it is to clean and maintain. The one-touch cleaning system sweeps away charcoal ash into a bucket under the grill for incredibly easy cleanup.

$275 at Amazon

9. For an alternative pellet grill: recteq RT-B380

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: recteq RT-B380

Not all pellet grills are big and wide—some of them are built similarly to a classic Weber, like the recteq RT-B380. Despite its squat stature, its versatility cannot be undersold as it disperses both low and slow and jet engine heat equally well. It accommodates tons of food on its wide cooktop, can run for up to 15 hours non-stop and even comes with a built-in probe thermometer.

$500 at Amazon

10. For those with limited space: Char-Griller E1515 Patio Pro

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: Char-Griller E1515 Patio Pro

Do you have a backyard that almost doesn't qualify as a backyard because it's so small? The Char-Griller E1515 Patio Pro is perfect for you. As small as it looks, there's 250 square inches of cooking area, which is more than enough to accommodate a pork shoulder, a couple of chickens, or a mess of hot dogs. It even packs a side shelf workstation and a bottom storage rack.

$99 at Amazon

The best grilling accessories on Amazon

1. For the best grill tongs: OXO Good Grips 16-inch grilling tongs

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: OXO Good Grips 16-inch grilling tongs

If you're going to be cooking with high temps, a good pair of tongs isn't just recommended, it's essential. Our reviewers picked the OXO Good Grips 16-inch grilling tongs as the best tool for reaching, moving and flipping food on a white-hot grill. It handles huge hunks of meat and thin-cut veggies equally well with safe and secure non-slip grips.

$18 at Amazon

2. For a great heat source: Jealous Devil all-natural lump charcoal

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: Jealous Devil all-natural lump charcoal

Lump charcoal lights faster, burns hotter and leaves less ash than typical briquettes, making it ideal for serious smoking and grilling. Our reviewers picked Jealous Devil as one of the best lump charcoal offerings on the market right now because of how seriously hot these lumps burn. It's one of the most affordable lump charcoal out there, too, considering each bag comes with 35 pounds of lumps that could easily last you months, if not years.

$40 at Amazon

3. For a versatile grill pan: Lodge LDP3 reversible grill/griddle

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: Lodge LDP3 reversible grill/griddle

Achieving that amazing "grill flavor" complete with the marks that make dinner guests say, "ooh, grilled food!" is easier than ever to capture indoors. The Lodge reversible grill pan is two pans in one and fits over two burners on your stove. Because it's cast-iron, it works across gas, electric and even induction heat and doubles as a griddle, so you can sear a steak and make pancakes with the same pan.

$35 at Amazon

4. For a great grill spatula: OXO Good Grips turner

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: OXO Good Grips turner

OXO Good Grips makes our reviewer's favorite tongs, but it also makes this fantastic spatula that works great indoors and out. Its non-slip grip makes for a comfortable hold and its wide-beveled head slides easily under food. The stainless steel body makes it incredibly durable, not to mention long-lasting.

$17 at Amazon

5. For one of the best probe thermometers: Weber Connect Smart grilling hub

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: Weber Connect Smart grilling hub

Grilling or smoking a perfect hunk of pork, beef, chicken or lamb all has to do with cooking your desired protein to the perfect temperature. The Weber Connect Smart grilling hub is one of our reviewer's picks for best probe thermometers and with good reason. It keeps track of up to four different pieces of food on its hub and keeps you connected via a handy companion app. There's no guesswork: Simply slide the probe in, and use your phone to pull it from the heat once it's done.

$97 at Amazon

6. For easy fire-starting: Kingsford heavy-duty deluxe charcoal starter

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: Kingsford heavy-duty deluxe charcoal starter

Instead of dousing your charcoal in chemicals to make it light faster, opt for a good chimney starter. Stack your combustible fuel of choice, insert wads of newspaper at the bottom and light. In 20 minutes or so, you'll have a big pile of white-hot coals to cook with. It's a retro approach, but it works.

$15 at Amazon

7. For baking in your grill: Weber Stone grill accessory

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: Weber Stone grill accessory

An outdoor grill is great for burgers, pulled pork and kabobs but did you know that you can also make a delicious pizza on one? It requires some bravery and an accessory like the Weber Stone. With this versatile round stone, you can make a delicious pepperoni pie, bake off a sourdough boule or even make a batch of chocolate chip cookies.

$80 at Amazon

8. For applying sauces and glazes: OXO Good Grips basting brush

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: OXO Good Grips basting brush

Applying sauce to ribs, hunks of pork or even brisket needs to be done with care if you don't want your arm exposed to dangerous levels of heat. The OXO Good Grips basting brush has a long handle so you can do this as safely as possible. Every part of the tool, from its bristles to its handle is made of heatproof silicone, making it a durable outdoor cooking accessory.

$15 at Amazon

9. For protecting your digits: HAMITOR BBQ grill gloves

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: HAMITOR BBQ grill gloves

When you're playing with fire, you're bound to get burned—that is, unless you're wearing a good pair of heatproof grill gloves. This pair withstands heat of up to 1472℉ which makes it handy grilling accessory. This pair is so inexpensive, you can even grab one to park inside your grill and one to use for indoor baking.

$16 at Amazon

10. For keeping grills squeaky clean: Cuisinart CCB-5014 BBQ grill cleaning brush and scraper

The best grills and grilling accessories on Amazon: Cuisinart CCB-5014 BBQ grill cleaning brush and scraper

Like a new car or home, the secret to making a grill last is consistent maintenance. Keep a grill operating mostly has to do with keeping it clean so grease and gunk don't muck up the works. The Cuisinart CCB-5014 BBQ grill cleaning brush and scraper is easy to use, so you're more likely to actually reach for it. It preps your grill in minutes and stores easily with your other accessories.

$13 at Amazon

