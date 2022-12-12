Grilling company Weber to be taken private in $3.7B deal

FILE - A giant Weber Inc. grill is displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to the company's IPO, Aug. 5, 2021. Weber is being taken private in a deal valued at about $3.7 billion. Investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC will buy all of the outstanding shares of Weber Inc. that they don’t already own for $8.05 per share. Weber’s board has approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of next year. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MICHELLE CHAPMAN
·1 min read

Grilling company Weber is being taken private in a deal valued at about $3.7 billion.

Investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC will buy all of the outstanding shares of Weber Inc. that they don't already own for $8.05 per share.

Weber's board has approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of next year.

Weber, based in Palatine, Illinois, went public in August 2021 at $14 a share. Shares, which were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the “WEBR” ticker symbol, closed Friday at $6.50.

Weber began in 1952 when George Stephen created a kettle grill following a disastrous experience attempting to cook steaks on a brick fireplace barbecue. Stephen had been working at Weber Brothers Metal Works at the time, welding half spheres together to make buoys.

He decided to use one of the half spheres, put legs on it, punch holes in the bottom for air flow and put a lid on top. That is how the kettle grill was born, according to Weber’s website. It has since gone on to create various types of grills and grilling accessories.

  • Grill maker Weber to go private with BDT Capital in $3.7 billion deal

    BDT, which has a 48.2% stake in Weber, will buy all outstanding shares that it does not already own for $8.05 per share. The purchase price represents a 60% premium to Weber's closing price on Oct. 24, the last trading day before BDT submitted its takeover offer. Shares of Weber, which have shed nearly half of their value this year, jumped nearly 22% to $7.90 in premarket trading.

  • Weber to be taken private for $8.05 a share by BDT Capital Partners

    Weber Inc. announced Monday morning that it has reached an agreement with BDT Capital Partners to be taken private. Funds managed by BDT Capital will purchase all of the Weber shares they don't already own for $8.05 a share in a deal that assigns the maker of barbecue grills a $3.7 billion enterprise value. Weber's shares closed Friday at $6.50. The company noted in a release that the $8.05/share price that BDT Capital will pay is a 60% premium to the stock's closing price on Oct. 24, the last t

