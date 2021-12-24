A grim Christmas as Zimbabweans queue for cash

Reuters Videos

Two more public universities in Hong Kong have removed monuments commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing.News of the removals on Thursday follows the dismantling of another statue the day before at the University of Hong Kong.The 'Pillar of Shame' sculpture marked the victims of the bloody crackdown.Now, a 20-foot tall bronze statue titled ‘Goddess of Democracy’ has also been removed the public piazza of Hong Kong’s Chinese University just before dawn. The artist behind the piece, Chen Weiming spoke to Reuters, and said it was done overnight because the university knew it quote “wouldn’t get people’s approval”.“They are afraid of being photographed and embarrassed during the day, so they removed the sculptures secretly at night like thieves. This is also because of their guilty conscience, and they also feel disgraceful and shameless. Therefore, after the removal of these sculptures, I also thought that the freedom of Hong Kong is dead, and the rule of law in Hong Kong is also dead."Chen was also the creator of the second monument removed Thursday a massacre wall relief sculpture at Hong Kong’s Lingnan University which features the Goddess of Democracy along with victims shot by Chinese troops and a line of tanks before the lone protester known as ‘tank man’.Chen told Reuters he would sue the universities if there was any damage to his works. Hong Kong had remained the only place on Chinese soil - where commemorations like these were allowed.In the mainland, Chinese authorities ban any memorials of the June 4 protests.Now, there are hardly any remaining public Tiananmen memorials in Hong Kong.