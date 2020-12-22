A grim COVID Christmas at Alabama hospital
The staff at East Alabama Medical Center decorated the intensive care unit with Christmas tree and stickers. They say though it doesn't feel right this year, decorations lighten the mental stress. (Dec. 21)
Video Transcript
CARLA FALLIN: The morale here has shifted a lot. We are a close family. We're a team. But it has changed everyone up here a lot, just seeing all of the death that we have seen since March.
Christmas doesn't really feel like Christmas anymore for a lot of people up here. We're required to work more hours than what we were last year at Christmas. And then we made it a point to pull all of our Christmas decorations out and try to feel like it's Christmas, because this just feels like a [? home. ?] And we know that it's a way to let family members know that we're trying and that we love these patients and we want them to feel like it's Christmas as much as we can.