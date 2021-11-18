A grim mark: Louisville has tied 2020's record total of 173 homicides. Here's what to know

An LMPD officer takes down crime scene tape at the corner of Dr. W.J. Hodge and W. Chestnut streets in Louisville's Russell neighborhood after a teenage boy was fatally shot and another wounded in a drive-by shooting at a bus stop Wednesday morning. Sept. 22, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has now seen 173 homicides in 2021, tying last year's grim record for murders in the city.

The 173rd homicide of 2021 in Louisville occurred at a gas station in the 1800 block of Berry Boulevard on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a reported shooting about 3:15 p.m. and found a deceased person, department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. The man is believed to have been in his late teen or early 20s, she added. There are no suspects.

At this same time last year, Louisville had seen about 140 homicides.

Here are a few things to know about the somber mark and violence in Louisville.

How many of Louisville's homicides have resulted from shootings?

Shootings account for the majority of Louisville's homicides in 2021.

Of the 173 homicides this year, 163 have been fatal shootings, according to preliminary Louisville Metro Police Department data.

Louisville has also experienced over 520 non-fatal shootings in 2021, per LMPD data.

Of this year's homicides, the vast majority of victims — about 75% — were Black, and about three-quarters of the suspects arrested so far in connection with the homicides are Black, according to the department's preliminary data.

What have been the other types of homicides?

According to LMPD data, Louisville has seen one murder involving asphyxia, three murders involving blunt force trauma and six fatal stabbings.

In addition, one homicide took place in 2020 but is counted in this year's total due to the victim's body being discovered in January.

How many cases have been closed?

LMPD has closed 61 of the 173 cases, for a clearance rate of roughly 35%. Cases are generally closed when arrests are made, for example.

How many noncriminal homicides have occurred?

Louisville police have also investigated nine non-criminal homicides in 2021, per preliminary department data. These non-criminal homicides are often determined to be cases of self-defense, for example, in which the use of force was justified.

How many children have been murdered in Louisville?

Of the 173 homicide victims so far this year, 21 were 17 years old or younger, according to LMPD data.

The Courier Journal reported in August that Louisville had seen 17 children and teens murdered so far this year, putting the city ahead of 2020's total of 16 juveniles killed.

