Grimace is a what? McDonald's manager's interview leaves the internet even more confused

From left, Grimace and Cedric the Entertainer talk with The Hamburgler during a scene of a McDonald's commercial in 2002.

We might have an answer to one of life's burning questions: what exactly is McDonald's character Grimace?

Canadian news outlet CBC recently interviewed Brian Bates, dubbed the "Outstanding Manager of the Year" for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic by the fast food chain.

During the interview, Bates offers some tips and tricks for saving money at McDonald's before sharing that the beloved purple blob hanging with Ronald McDonald and Mayor McCheese all these years is a taste bud.

"He is an enormous taste bud, but a taste bud nonetheless," Bates told CBC.

USA TODAY has reached out to McDonald's to confirm whether Grimace is, in fact, a taste bud.

This is not the first time the taste bud theory has been tossed out . In a 2012 tweet, the corporate account for McDonald's noted in response to another use Grimace "is the embodiment of a milkshake, though others still insist he's a taste bud."

@janinegutierrez Grimace is the embodiment of a milkshake, though others still insist he's a taste bud. :) — McDonald's Corporation (@McDonaldsCorp) May 7, 2012

Naturally, most people are surprised at the revelation Grimace might be a walking taste bud. "33 years old and i just found out that Grimace is actually an enormous taste bud," wrote Twitter user Arianne de Jesus.

33 years old and i just found out that Grimace is actually an enormous taste bud. — Arianne de Jesus (@arianndejesus) September 2, 2021

Wendi Hays and Seth Austin also took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Hays questioned the concept, and was "not buying it." Meanwhile, Austin joked about the irony of the name of the food chain's mascot.

"Grimace is a taste bud but his name is Grimace?!

Grimace is a taste bud? 😬🤔🤨😒 Not buying it, but I still 💜💜 you, Grimace. pic.twitter.com/fHsGXyOpBo — Wendi Hays (@trafficbabe) September 7, 2021

GRIMACE IS A TASTE BUD BUT HIS NAME IS GRIMACE!? 🤣🤣😂 https://t.co/Fr2Lznw6MF — SETH AUSTIN (@sunshineSeth) September 3, 2021

