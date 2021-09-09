Is Grimace really a taste bud? McDonald's breaks silence on its 'bestie'

It turns out McDonald's prefers to keep Grimace a mystery.

In a statement emailed to USA TODAY, the fast food chain wouldn't formally confirm that its beloved purple mascot is a taste bud, as presumed by a local manager in an interview.

"Whether he’s a taste bud, a milkshake or just your favorite purple blob – the best part about Grimace is that he means different things to different people," said McDonald's in a statement. "Whatever he is, we’re just proud our bestie makes people happy."

Canadian news outlet CBC interviewed Brian Bates, who was honored as "Outstanding Manager of the Year" for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic by the fast-food chain.

During the interview, when asked what exactly is Grimace, Bates said the mascot is an "enormous taste bud."

The revelation surprised and confused most people on social media. "33 years old and i just found out that Grimace is actually an enormous taste bud," wrote Twitter user Arianne de Jesus.

McDonald's also appears to be having fun in keeping Grimace's roots ambiguous. "It's always 'what is Grimace' and never 'how is Grimace,'" wrote the chain in a tweet Wednesday.

The company also updated its Twitter banner image with one of Grimace, and added a new bio: "Grimace is a close personal friend of mine."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Our bestie makes people happy': McDonald's breaks silence on Grimace