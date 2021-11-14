Grimes child care provider sentenced to probation after baby found with brain injuries

A Grimes child care provider was sentenced to five years probation Friday after pleading guilty to child endangerment causing serious injury.

Brady Weible, 43, was originally charged with two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury after a 3-month-old child in her care suffered multiple subdural hematomas in 2020.

Weible told a 911 operator and paramedics that she didn't know what happened to the child, according to a criminal complaint. She later admitted to "dropping the baby out of frustration," while the child was in her care, the document stated.

Weible filed an Alford guilty plea earlier this year, meaning she asserts her innocence but admits prosecutors' evidence would likely convince a judge or a jury beyond a reasonable doubt.

Weible received a five-year suspended sentence, five years probation and must not contact the family of the victim for five years.

Amber Mohmand covers public safety and general assignments for The Des Moines Register. Contact her at AMohmand@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa child care provider sentenced after baby found with brain injury