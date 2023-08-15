Grimes County schools protecting students and staff with the Guardian Program

TechCrunch

Zeelo — a ‘smart buses’ platform providing bus operators, employers and schools with private bus and shuttle transport programs — has secured $14 million in a fresh Series A ‘extension’ round of funding. The new investment was led by FlatzHoffmann (a European growth equity investor) and was joined by IREON Ventures (the CVC arm of Motor Oil Hellas), and an unnamed Boston-based family office. Zeelo now plans to accelerate sales and U.S. operations on the East and West coasts, as well as work on its tech platform.