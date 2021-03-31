Grimes is ready to die on Mars

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Watson
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Maybe Grimes and Elon Musk really were made for each other.

The musician revealed on Instagram she is "Ready to die with the red dirt of mars beneath my feet," as she posed in baby-daddy Musk's "Starbase, Texas," the Daily Mail reported. Musk has made his desire to colonize mars well known, claiming his company, SpaceX, will land humans there by 2026.

Grimes previously said traveling to Mars is one of her main goals, and judging by this new statement, she wants to stay there. But she isn't expecting a peaceful retirement home on the red planet. In a YouTube Live Chat, she revealed she wants to move to Mars after age 50, and thinks she would most likely do manual labor until she dies. "But hopefully that can change," she added.

Both parents are on board, but no word yet on how little X Æ A-12 feels about the big move.

More stories from theweek.com
Dear Mr. Trump, America needs you
The turbulent ride of post-church America
House investigators suggest former Trump advisor Peter Navarro steered coronavirus supply contracts to companies he favored

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic debuts its first third-generation spaceship, 'VSS Imagine'

    Commercial human spaceflight company Virgin Galactic has unveiled the first-ever Spaceship III, the third major iteration of its spacecraft design. The first in this new series is called "VSS (Virgin SpaceShip) Imagine," and will start ground testing now with the aim of beginning its first glide flights starting this summer. VSS Imagine has a snazzy new external look, including a mirrored wraparound finish that's designed to reflect the spacecraft's changing environment as it makes its way from the ground to space — but more importantly, it moves Virgin Galactic closer to achieving the engineering goals it requires to produce a fleet of spacecraft at scale.

  • Two space fans get seats on billionaire's private flight

    A billionaire’s private SpaceX flight filled its two remaining seats Tuesday with a scientist-teacher and a data engineer whose college friend actually won a spot but gave him the prize. Isaacman also revealed some details about his Inspiration4 mission, as the four gathered Tuesday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

  • Kia EV6 GT will do 0-60 in 3.5 seconds, plus new pics and other specs revealed

    The parade of new electric vehicles continues with the 2022 Kia EV6, a crossover-ish vehicle with surprisingly aggressive performance numbers. Although we have previously seen the EV6, today we get new pictures and key specs, including a maximum range of 316 miles on the WLTP combined cycle (EPA range would be less), a minimum 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds in the EV6 GT model, and a recharge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes thanks to the 800-volt charging capability on every version. The EV6 uses the same Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and roughly shares its available battery capacities.

  • SpaceX Starship SN11 rocket fails to land safely after test launch in Texas: SpaceX

    "We do appear to have lost all the data from the vehicle," SpaceX engineer John Insprucker said in a webcast video of the rocket's flight test. The webcast view was obscured by fog, making it difficult to see the vehicle's landing. The Starship was one in a series of prototypes for the heavy-lift rocket being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

  • Elon Musk is pleading for engineers, technicians, and other experts to move to South Padre, Texas, to work for SpaceX

    Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX needed engineers, technicians, builders, and other workers in and around Brownsville, Texas.

  • Britney Spears Directly Addressed the Framing Britney Spears Documentary for the First Tim

    "I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ..." she wrote on Instagram.

  • The enduring questions about Mars are starting to be answered

    The rovers and orbiters studying Mars are being tasked with answering the persistent questions that remain about the Red Planet, decades after NASA sent its first missions to the world.Why it matters: New spacecraft recently sent to Mars will help NASA and other space agencies fill in gaps in knowledge, moving them ever-closer to finding out whether the world once played host to life.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But answering questions about Mars' past and its potential for life will likely take more spacecraft, and possibly even human missions to solve.Driving the news: A study published this month suggests much of Mars' water may have been absorbed into the ground, not lost to space, as scientists have thought for decades.Thanks to this new study, scientists have been able to start to square the planet's geology with what they know of how its atmosphere was lost, painting a clearer picture of why the world is now the barren one we see today.Yes, but: Not all questions about Mars can be quickly answered with current data.Perhaps the most pressing question has stood for centuries: Has life ever existed on the Red Planet? NASA is just scratching the surface of answering that question using its Perseverance rover — the first mission dedicated to hunting for past Martian life — which made it to Mars in February. Even that rover likely won't be able to find signs of life on its own, however. Perseverance is expected to cache samples for a return to Earth on a future mission that will allow scientists to use high-powered tools to analyze the samples.The big questions: Although scientists know Mars was once habitable — at least for microbial life — it's still not clear that the environment could have supported diverse and abundant life as we see on Earth. While the planet did have lakes and rivers, researchers don't know exactly how warm the planet was."There are a lot of basic things we still don't know, like how warm or how wet was ancient Mars? Was it a cold, icy barren world or was it this warmer, wetter ... warm desert planet?" Purdue University planetary scientist Briony Horgan told me.Rovers on the planet have also found the world is scattered with layered rocks, but no one is quite sure how they formed. Scientists' best guess at the moment is these layers formed through erosion, wind, water and ice. But we don't see rock layers like this on Earth because they're destroyed by plate tectonics, which don't exist on Mars, Horgan added. The intrigue: Sending rovers and landers to Mars has actually complicated scientists' understanding of the Red Planet."When you only have one data point, it's easy to make a model that fits that one data point, but when you have 50 data points, it's a lot harder to find the right model to fit those data," NASA Mars researcher Abigail Fraeman told me.What's next: Human missions to the Red Planet could one day help resolve these mismatches between data beamed back from spacecraft in orbit and rover-collected data from the ground. Having people on Mars would allow scientists to easily move to other parts of the planet to search for interesting rocks without the planning and guesswork that goes into a rover's roadmap, experts say.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mars rover beams back dramatic selfie at majestic "Mont Mercou"

    Curiosity also collected samples from the area that could help reveal how Mars transitioned from a potentially habitable​ planet billions of years ago to the frozen desert it is today.

  • On tap in California: Another drought four years after last

    California’s hopes for a wet “March miracle” did not materialize and a dousing of April showers may as well be a mirage at this point. The state appears in the midst of another drought only a few years after a punishing 5-year dry spell dried up rural wells, killed endangered salmon, idled farm fields and helped fuel the most deadly and destructive wildfires in modern state history. In California, the heaviest rain and snow comes in the winter months, but not this year — about 90% of the state already is experiencing drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

  • Apple 'Betrayed' My Trust, Says iPhone User Who Lost $1M To Scam Bitcoin App

    An Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) smartphone user, Phillipe Christodoulou, lost over $1 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) after he downloaded an application from the iPhone’s App Store, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. What Happened: Christodoulou is angry at the Tim Cook-led company after losing 17.1 BTC to the fraudulent app, according to the Post. The iPhone user suffered a loss of nearly $1.01 million as per BTC's trading price of $59,194.26 at press time. The bitcoins were reportedly lost after Christodoulou downloaded an app from the App store to check his bitcoin balance last month. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Christodoulou searched for “Trezor” in the App Store, which brought up a result that included a logo that bore resemblance to the one used by the namesake cryptocurrency hardware wallet maker, as per the Post. After downloading the app from the App Store, which was rated five stars, he lost his life savings in less than a second. Christodoulou expressed anger at the Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker. He said, “They betrayed the trust that I had in them.” “Apple doesn’t deserve to get away with this.” Why It Matters: An Apple spokesperson said that App Store is the “most secure app marketplace in the world,” reported the Post. “In the limited instances when criminals defraud our users, we take swift action against these actors as well as to prevent similar violations in the future,” said the spokesperson. See Also: Best Cryptocurrency Wallets Apple reportedly acknowledged other cryptocurrency scams on App Store but didn't reveal a number. United Kingdom-based Coinfirm, a company that specializes in cryptocurrency regulations, said that fake apps on Apple and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google’s app stores are common. According to Coinfirm, five people have reported cryptocurrency stolen by the fake Trezor app on iOS worth a total of $1.6 million. On Android, the losses totaled $600,000 in cryptocurrency. Trezor itself does not have a mobile application. A company spokesperson said it had been informing Apple and Google for years about fake apps posing as its product, reported the Post. This month, a cryptocurrency user was defrauded of 10 BTC, now worth nearly 1,000 after he fell victim to a scammer pretending to be Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.23% lower at $119.90 on Tuesday. Read Next: 'Tiger King' NFT Drops Tomorrow — Despite Opposition From The Tiger King Himself See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSkeletons In The Closet Haunt Volkswagen As PR Stunt To Highlight EV Foray Backfires'Biggest Risk' Facing Apple, Tesla, Other Nasdaq Stocks? US-China 'Cold Tech War,' Says Analyst© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Electric plane startup Lilium goes public in bid to take commercial flight by 2024

    Electric aviation startup Lilium is going public via merger with a special purpose acquisition company as it looks to commercialize a seven-seat vertical takeoff and landing plane (VTOL) for regional travel.Driving the news: The Munich-based company yesterday announced a merger with Qell Acquisition Corp. that values the combined company at roughly $3.3 billion.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's next: Lilium said the deal and new investments from several funds will bring in hundreds of millions of dollars to help launch the commercial operation of Lilium Jet in 2024.The plane has a range of over 155 miles, a cruising speed of 175 miles per hour, allowing it to provide "sustainable, high-speed transportation" for regional travel, the announcement states.Per Reuters, "Lilium intends to launch its first network in Florida, where it will site its first Vertiport at Lake Nona, a smart city being built near Orlando International Airport."Yes, but: Several steps remain before this vision is realized, including various sign-offs from aviation regulators on both sides of the Atlantic.The Verge has more here on the Lilium deal.Why it matters: Electric aviation holds the promise of curbing carbon emissions from air travel, and investors are staking a number of companies.Lilium follows plans by electric VTOL hopefuls Joby Aviation and Archer to go public as well.Go deeper: Transportation's next big thing: flying taxisMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Comes into View before April 15 Reveal

    Hyundai’s first pickup truck will look much like the concept from 2015, but the production model will be a four-door crew cab.

  • Cathie Wood Is Bullish On 908 Devices. An Analyst Makes A Case For The Stock

    908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) is seen as a high-growth life science tools company that analysts at SVB Leerink expect to “outperform” despite conservative 2021 guidance given by its management due to the current visibility. The 908 Devices Analyst: SV Leerin analyst Puneet Souda has reiterated the $70 price target and maintained his outperform rating on the stock. The 908 Devices Thesis: Souda sees 908 Devices’ reengineered mass instruments, which are small in form and are easy to use with a fast turnaround time and accurate results, to contribute significantly to the expansion of its applications into new markets in a way not seen before. The company on Tuesday said it expects 2021 revenue to be in the range of $38 million to $40 million, which the analyst believes is conservative given the company’s MX908 placement pipeline including the recent $25M Army contract to be delivered over the next two years, and the expansion of the REBEL instrument during the year. “The order was largely expected to occur in 2021 but management was unclear on the exact timing. The receipt today gives much stronger visibility into revenue trends in 2021 and 2022 for MX908,” Souda wrote in a research note. Unlike the traditional mass specs that are highly accurate and versatile but large and heavy, cumbersome, expensive and require expertise to use, the company's devices are seen as the new generation, easy-to-use instruments, according to the SV Leerink note. The brokerage views 908 Devices as a life science company in the longer-term despite nearly 70% of its revenue being derived from the MX908 instrument which is used in field forensics. “REBEL holds the key to revenue growth for the company..handheld mass specs MX908 is expected to drive 26% growth CAGR over the next few years,” Souda said. Cathy Wood’s Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG) has been adding 908 Devices to its portfolio after its public listing in December 2020. As of March 31, 908 Devices contributes a 0.53% weight to the fund’s portfolio, with 1,066,794 shares. Read Next: Facebook, Twilio, Spotify, PayPal, Unity — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Tuesday Photo courtesy: 908 Devices Latest Ratings for MASS DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021StifelInitiates Coverage OnBuy Jan 2021Cowen & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOutperform Jan 2021SVB LeerinkInitiates Coverage OnOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for MASS View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFacebook, Twilio, Spotify, PayPal, Unity — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On TuesdayApple, Netflix, Peloton, Square, Roku, DraftKings - What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Monday© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Floating Hotel Concept in Qatar Rotates 360 Degrees to Generate Its Own Electricity

    It's part 5-star hotel, part giant hydro generator.

  • Ford Crashes Easter Jeep Safari With Five Concept Broncos

    Traditionally, Easter Jeep Safari is the place where Jeep unveils its latest concept trucks. This year, Ford decided to join the fun.

  • Report: Quinton Dunbar in talks with Seahawks, is set to visit Lions and Cardinals

    Dunbar will be making a decision here in the coming weeks.

  • Jerry Seinfeld Lists Both of His Colorado Mountain Retreats for $18 Million

    Together, the two Telluride properties comprise 44 acres.

  • Lahren blasts Democrats after San Diego prioritizes schooling for illegal immigrants

    'Fox Nation' host Tomi Lahren sounds off in latest 'Final Thoughts.'

  • We spoke to the man behind 'Darla,' a parody Amazon employee Twitter account that went viral

    Robby Appleton, a comedian and engineer, created the account as a joke to parody the army of Amazon workers tweeting their love of their jobs.

  • Kylie Jenner Made This Waffle Maker Sell Out Almost Everywhere — but We Found Tons of Similar Options

    Her daughter, Stormi, received it as a gift from aunt Khloé Kardashian