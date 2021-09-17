Grimes says baby doesn't call her 'Mom' — and instead calls her this

Grimes revealed the unconventional way her 1-year-old son refers to her.

The Canadian singer, 33, whose name at birth was Claire Elise Boucher, says her son, X Æ A-Xii, calls her by her first name.

“Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don’t identify with that word. Which is also really weird, because X, he says Claire, but he doesn’t say Mama,” Grimes said in a Vogue video that showed her preparing for this year’s Met Gala.

“Maybe he can sense my distaste for the word ‘mother,’” she continued. “Which I don’t even know why I have a distaste for it, because I respect ... I just can’t identify with it, weirdly.”

Grimes and Tesla founder Elon Musk welcomed their son in May 2020. The baby’s unusual name is pronounced “X Ash A Twelve,” Musk said on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast last year.

Each part of the name has a special meaning to the couple.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — Miss Information 🪐 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

“Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence,” Grimes explained on Twitter shortly after her son was born. “A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.”

The last part of their son’s name was originally “A-12.” but the couple changed it to “A-Xii,” apparently because California law prohibits the use of numbers on birth certificates.

“X Æ A-Xii” may seem like a mouthful to pronounce, but Grimes revealed her sweet nickname for her son in a Bloomberg interview last year: she calls him “Little X.”