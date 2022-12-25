Grimes says her 2-year-old son with Elon Musk can identify 'obscure rocket design' and shadows 'engineering/strategy meetings'

Grimes said her two-year-old son with Elon Musk can identify "obscure rocket design."

The Canadian singer's comments came after X Æ A-12 reportedly ran around Twitter's offices.

The boy appears to be following in his father's footsteps, according to his mother.

Elon Musk's two-year-old son seems set to follow in his father's footsteps, according to his mom.

Grimes, the mother of two of the SpaceX CEO's children, tweeted that it should be normal to have kids in workplaces. "Baby joy is contagious for adults, amazing to have at work and they learn so much. Win win for all."

She then added that her son, X Æ A-12, who was born in May 2020, "shadows engineering/strategy meetings. can identify obscure rocket design, knows all abt grid fins, entry burns, robots."

Her comments came after The Washington Post reported that X ran around Twitter's offices in San Francisco while his father met with trust and safety chief Yoel Roth to discuss content moderation.

Grimes previously said that her son would use the f-word when his "toy rockets failed to reach orbit."

"He has destroyed them all because he doesn't realize they aren't real and so he rips off the boosters and whatnot trying to emulate a real rocket, then accuses me of trickery for giving him fake rockets and becomes inconsolable," she'd responded to a user who said she should buy him a new toy.

"Yes he says rocket landing about 200 times a day. It's very heartwarming," she added.

Musk is believed to have had 10 children, though his firstborn died of sudden infant death syndrome.

He's had twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at Musk's company Neuralink, and his first daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, was born last December with Grimes and a surrogate.

Musk's other children include Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

