Grimes shares photos of 8-month-old son's 'Viking' haircut

Gina Vivinetto
Updated

Grimes is showing off the new "Viking" haircut she gave her 8-month-old son, X Æ A-Xii.

Grimes shared a photo of herself cutting her son&#39;s hair in her Instagram Story. (Courtesy Grimes/Instagram)
The Canadian musician, 32, shared a photo of herself cutting her baby boy's hair Thursday in an Instagram Story. In the pic, X Æ A-Xii, whose dad is Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, sits in the bathtub playing with toys as Grimes leans over and snips his hair into a kind of mohawk.

The hairstyle, she revealed in captions on two other photos she shared, was inspired by the historical British TV series "The Last Kingdom."

"Not sure this haircut went well but he's Viking now," Grimes wrote. "Haircut inspired by the last kingdom on Netflix which is a masterpiece."

In July, Musk opened up to The New York Times about how he and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, are parenting their son.

The 32-year-old musician explained that her son's new hairstyle was inspired by the historical British TV series

When asked how he would balance parenthood with his busy work schedule, Musk, 49, explained, "Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there’s not much I can do.”

"Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now," he added. “When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me."

While X Æ A-Xii, whose name is pronounced "X Ash A Twelve," is the first child for Grimes, Musk welcomed six other children, one of whom died in 2002, with his ex-wife, Justine Musk.

The billionaire entrepreneur said he would rely on the same parenting techniques he used with his older children to bond with X Æ A-Xii when he gets older.

"I think just doing what I’ve done with my other kids," he explained. "If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I’ll bring the kids with me and we’ll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors."

