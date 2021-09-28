Grimes Wants to Start a Lesbian Commune on One of Jupiter's Moons

grimes_ig_grimes_750x422.jpg

Singer Grimes reacted to her recently revealed separation from SpaceX founder Elon Musk by announcing plans to establish a lesbian commune on one of Jupiter’s moons.

“I’ll be colonizing Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune,” the singer jokingly told Page Six via email.

Grimes was referencing former beau Musk and his recent $178 million contract with NASA to explore the icy Europa, scheduled to launch late next year. Musk made no similar announcement regarding a potential gay men’s commune on his half of Europa.

This was not the first time Grimes had revealed her celestial plans. She had earlier posted on social media about retiring on Mars.

Grimes and Musk had earlier confirmed they were separating after three years together. The pair became an item in 2018 after bonding in their DMs over a nerdy pun about artificial intelligence. It wasn’t long before the pair were cohabitating and procreating.

The pair welcomed their first child, little X Æ A-Xii, into the world on May 4 last year. Grimes explained the meaning of their son’s name, which included the Elven spelling of love or artificial intelligence, and the name of their fave plane, among other things.

Musk confirmed the meaning of the name, and later posted a pic of little X Æ A-Xii, although the pic was allegedly altered prior to posting.

The eccentric Musk told Page Six he blamed his work for the breakup, saying it required him to be apart from Grimes and their son for extended periods.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk revealed to Page Six, describing their current status as “semi-separated.”

Musk also said the pair are still on good terms and plan on co-parenting little X Æ A-Xii together.

“She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room,” Musk revealed.

RELATED | Grimes' New Single Is a Cyber Femme Anthem