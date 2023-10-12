Grimsby: Ashley Hutchinson admits attacking woman with garden tool

A man has admitted attacking a woman with a garden tool leaving her with a life-changing head injury.

Ashley Hutchinson was initially charged with attempted murder and two counts of affray after the assault in Milton Road, Grimsby, on 16 April 2022.

The 34-year-old, of Earl Street, Grimsby, pleaded guilty to assault at Grimsby Crown Court on Tuesday.

Police said his victim had to undergo "multiple surgeries" and spent three weeks in hospital after the attack.

Humberside Police said officers were called to Milton Road, on Grimsby's Nunsthorpe estate, shortly after midnight on Saturday 16 April 2022 following reports of an assault in the street.

When they arrived at the scene, a woman with a serious head injury was found outside.

Det Con Nikkie Culton said: "Because of the violent actions of Hutchinson, who attacked her with a garden tool, she underwent multiple surgeries and even now, over a year later, continues to be cared for by her family.

"In pleading guilty, this is the first step in Hutchinson taking full responsibility for his actions that night, which placed an innocent victim in a serious condition where she remained in hospital for three weeks."

She said she hoped the victim would gain some comfort from knowing Hutchinson had been held accountable for his actions."

Hutchinson is due to be sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court on 18 December.

