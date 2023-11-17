Grimsby extremist Nathan Worrell sent back to jail for phone use

A far-right extremist jailed for terrorism offences and stirring up racial hatred has been sent back to prison after breaching rules around his mobile phone use.

Nathan Worrell, 50, was imprisoned for violating anti-terrorism conditions applied after his convictions.

Worrell, from Grimsby, had been jailed in 2019 for spreading neo-Nazi material around his hometown and Hull.

He was sentenced to six years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.

Worrell was also ordered to serve a one year extended licence upon release.

As well as being found guilty of breaching his notification conditions, he also admitted possessing racially inflammatory material.

'Stringently monitored'

Police said Worrell was jailed for seven years and three months in 2008 for possessing material for terrorist purposes and racially-aggravated harassment.

He was also sentenced to two years and six months in jail for his 2019 offences.

Det Ch Supt Jim Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: "Those subject to notification requirements are stringently monitored.

"Breaches of any kind are taken very seriously and will be prosecuted.

"Worrell knew the risks of failing to adhere to his notification requirements.

"Despite this, he believed he could withhold information from our officers.

"His attempt to do so was quickly identified and ultimately resulted in his return to prison."

