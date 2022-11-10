Grimsby: Luke Jerram's Earth artwork Gaia has toured the world

An illuminated planet Earth sculpture is on display in Grimsby Minster as part of a month-long arts programme.

The seven-metre diameter (23ft) suspended globe by Luke Jerram has toured the world, including Hong Kong, London and Taiwan.

The name of the artwork, Gaia, comes from Greek mythology and is the 'personification of the earth'.

It is being hosted along with other arts events to highlight Grimsby as a world leader in green energy.

Speaking about the artwork, Jerram said: "Humanity has been staring at the Moon for 200,000 years.

"For 50 years we have only been able to see our planet from space as a blue marble floating in the blackness of space".

Jerram is known for his art pieces that depict contemporary issues, such as coronavirus and the environment.

Speaking in 2021, when Gaia visited Leeds, Jerram said: "I hope visitors to Gaia get to see the Earth as if from space, an incredibly beautiful and precious place. An ecosystem we urgently need to look after, our only home."

The Culture House, who have organised the month-long programme of events, said that they wanted to show Grimsby as a leader in green innovation and highlight local, regional and national creative talent.

Tickets are free but must be booked via the Our Future Starts Here website.

