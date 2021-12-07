‘That’s a Grin?’: 50 Cent’s Video with Girlfriend Cuban Link Goes Left After Fans Zoom in on the Rapper’s Smile

50 Cent‘s facial expression was the unexpected star of the show in a recent social media video of him and his longtime girlfriend Cuban Link cozying up to one another.

The model, born Jamira Haines, shared a Boomerang video of herself and her multi-hyphenate boo cuddled up for a selfie in her Instagram Stories.

(L-R): 50 Cent and Cuban Link get cozy. Photo Credit: @_cuban_link/Instagram

As she made a kissy face and touched his chin, 50’s expression was much harder to place, which Cuban Link likened to a Sour Patch Kid in her caption. “First he’s sour, then he’s sweet [rolling eyes emoji] lol,” wrote the 25-year-old social media influencer.

Fans had fun trolling the infamous troll over his lack of selfie skills.

“He just look like an evil villain to me even when he’s not trying to”

“Beauty and the beast.”

“That’s a grin???”

“That’s his sexy face don’t play with him”

A few fans also pointed out that as much as the “Power” producer likes to poke fun at womens’ appearances, he may need to keep his opinions to himself, with comments like “Lol and his old ass always has something to say about somebody when he … nvm,” and “This man is so unattractive yet always has something to say about women.”

50 Cent recently apologized for his remarks about Madonna after reposting and commenting on photos that she shared of herself rocking some lingerie in risqué poses. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63…,” he captioned the post, adding, “if she don’t get her old a-s up. LMFAO.”

After the message made its way back to the “Material Girl” singer, who called him out for being “jealous” of her and accused him of “pretending” to be her friend, 50 deleted the post and apologized to her, writing “I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings.”

