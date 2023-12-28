Grinch, driving distracted, crashes car into New Hampshire business on Christmas: Police

A man dressed as the Grinch was distracted and accidently drove his car through an Exeter, New Hampshire business' mailbox and road sign on Christmas night.

Police in Exeter, New Hampshire were enjoying their Christmas night when they responded to a strange call about a car accident at a local performance hall.

When police, fire and rescue personnel arrived at The Word Barn on New Fields Road at 5:50 p.m. they discovered a silver Honda CRV on the front lawn.

"The driver’s door was open and the operator was observed wearing a full Grinch costume with his feet out of the vehicle on the ground," police said in Facebook post.

Employees at The Word Barn were also surprised by the accident.

In a Facebook post, the business said this isn't the first time their road sign was destroyed but they were surprised to see the culprit of the destruction this time was none other than the Grinch.

"Can't make this stuff up," the business wrote.

Grinch was a distracted driver, police say

Police said the driver was driving south down the road when he became distracted near a curve and his car went off the roadway, hitting the mailbox, sign and several lights in the businesses front yard. His car was also significantly damaged, including having a smashed windshield, and broken a window.

"This was certainly a unique situation. Officers never expected to arrive at the scene to find that an operator was wearing a Grinch suit behind the wheel, but it was Christmas night so not entirely outside the realm of possibility. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt," Police Chief Stephan Poulin said.

The Grinch's off route accident is still under investigation.

