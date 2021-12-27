The Grinch got arrested in Florida. He was ‘lurking’ and disguised as Santa, cops say

The Grinch got arrested in Florida.

Dr. Seuss’ fictional character who hates the holidays was taken into custody by Escambia County sheriff’s deputies, according to a Thursday Facebook post.

“Arrested: The Grinch,” says the release of the infamous thief of joy. “We got him! Christmas has been saved!”

The agency says Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer found the Grinch “lurking” in a parking lot dressed as Santa Claus and called cops immediately.

The big green guy was held without bond until Dec. 26 so alas, he’s back on the streets, ready to terrorize more merrymakers next year.

The law enforcement agency posted pictures of the take-down, with Rudolph proudly posing outside a sheriff’s patrol car.

“We hope he thinks through his actions, and his heart will grow three sizes. Thank you for the multiple leads we received during this search,” concluded the cheeky post.